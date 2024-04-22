Listen Live
Entertainment

Jekalyn Carr Honors Female Gospel Greats In 27th Birthday Photoshoot

Published on April 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
"Praise This" World Premiere - Arrivals

Source: Carol Lee Rose / Getty

Gospel powerhouse Jekalyn Carr decided to ring in her 27th birthday by paying homage to the female Gospel legends who came before her, and the results are absolutely fabulous!

The Stellar Award-winning vocalist teased the special photoshoot on her Instagram on Sunday. As you may know, themed birthday shoots are becoming a bit of a tradition for her. Last year’s Western theme was a hit with her fans, so the pressure had to be on for this year.

On Monday (Apr. 22), Carr finally unveiled her beautiful recreations of classic album covers by four iconic ladies of Gospel: Pastor Shirley Caesar, Yolanda Adams, Dorinda Clark-Cole and CeCe Winans. 

The results are absolutely breathtaking!

Jekalyn as Pastor Shirley Caesar

Jekalyn as Yolanda Adams

Jekalyn as Dorinda Clark-Cole

Jekalyn as CeCe Winans

Needless to say… this was a slam dunk! Happy birthday, Jekalyn!

RELATED: 

Jekalyn Carr’s “You Will Win” Conference Is Headed Back to Atlanta

Jekalyn Carr Debuts ‘You Carried Me’ Single [LISTEN]

Jekalyn Carr Honors Female Gospel Greats In 27th Birthday Photoshoot  was originally published on thelightnc.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
ENTERTAINMENT: OCT 16 GMA Dove Awards
Obituaries

Grammy-Award Winning Singer Mandisa Passes Away At 47

Pop Culture

Tim Bowman Jr. and Brelyn Welcome Baby No. 4, Noa

Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore
Local

Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Religion, death and dolor - coffin bearer carrying casket at funeral to cemetery
National News

R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed

Relationships

3 Ways Singles Can Grow Closer to God

Juneteenth: A Global Celebration For Freedom
Radio One Exclusives

Kirk Franklin Announces ‘The Reunion Tour’ Featuring The Clark Sisters + David & Tamela Mann

2021 Praise In The Park
Radio One Exclusives

Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: “And So It Begins”

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close