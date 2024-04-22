Listen Live
Lifestyle

Multiple States Working To Ban Popular Snacks Linked To Cancer

Published on April 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
ban popular snacks linked to cancer - Attractive african american man shopping in a supermarket

Source: Serhii Hryshchyshen / Getty

Some of your favorite daily comfort foods and snacks are in the process of being banned.

As we all know, it’s the additives and certain ingredients that make candy, snacks, and soda taste delicious and make them addictive. With Europe having already outlawed a number of the those specific additives, multiple states within America have jumped on the bandwagon to make the same changes, ultimately changing the original form of said treats, according to reports. California, for example, has already outlawed four additives found in Skittles that were linked to cancer and fertility issues.

New York, Pennsylvania and Illinois are now taking matters into their hands targeting 13 additives that are banned in European countries due to the alleged health risks. While it won’t be long before other states follow suit, reports say New Jersey and Missouri are also considering the ban. If the bill is passed, companies would need to change their recipes or face legal action – a major move regarding some of America’s favorite foods that experts believe would change the look, taste, and texture. Although slow change is being made, Maryland, South Dakota, Washington, and West Virginia have had their attempt at moving forward with the ban rejected.

Throughout several states, multiples ingredients that are used in bread and processed meats, including synthetic dyes that give certain processed foods a bright color, would all be on the chopping block.

“There is no consumer confusion on this issue,” Brian Ronholm, director of food safety at Consumer Reports says. “They want these chemicals out of foods.”

With the bills only currently in the committees within their state House, they must still go through the process of passing votes in the House, committees, Senate and getting the Governor to sign off before becoming a law.

If passed, the ban would go into effect in 2027.

Multiple States Working To Ban Popular Snacks Linked To Cancer  was originally published on elev8.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
ENTERTAINMENT: OCT 16 GMA Dove Awards
Obituaries

Grammy-Award Winning Singer Mandisa Passes Away At 47

Pop Culture

Tim Bowman Jr. and Brelyn Welcome Baby No. 4, Noa

Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore
Local

Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Religion, death and dolor - coffin bearer carrying casket at funeral to cemetery
National News

R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed

Relationships

3 Ways Singles Can Grow Closer to God

Juneteenth: A Global Celebration For Freedom
Radio One Exclusives

Kirk Franklin Announces ‘The Reunion Tour’ Featuring The Clark Sisters + David & Tamela Mann

2021 Praise In The Park
Radio One Exclusives

Gospel Singer DOE Announces Engagement: “And So It Begins”

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close