Listen Live
HomeLifestyle

A Winning Game Plan | Dr. Willie Jolley

| 04.23.24
Dismiss
Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics

Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today is “A Winning Game Plan”

I want to give you tips to come back once you have made the decision to remain calm and you have decided not to panic. You must stop and think your way out of the situation. What is the game plan? In difficult moments you must develop the discipline. 

Stop and think and get a game plan, even if it’s only for a short time. When you stop and think, you can usually come up with some new creative ways to get past this issue before you can effectively fix a problem, you must know what you’re facing, so stop. Step back and give yourself some space. Think, think, think and then get a game plan and then you can go on to win. If you take action, you will be amazed at what happens.  

Go get a free chapter from the book at JollyMarriage.com and if you wanna give a great marriage gift to a newly married couple, I recommend you give them the gift that will help them stay married.

A Winning Game Plan | Dr. Willie Jolley  was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
ENTERTAINMENT: OCT 16 GMA Dove Awards
Obituaries

Grammy-Award Winning Singer Mandisa Passes Away At 47

Lifestyle

A Winning Game Plan | Dr. Willie Jolley

Pop Culture

Tim Bowman Jr. and Brelyn Welcome Baby No. 4, Noa

Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore
Local

Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Religion, death and dolor - coffin bearer carrying casket at funeral to cemetery
National News

R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed

Relationships

3 Ways Singles Can Grow Closer to God

Juneteenth: A Global Celebration For Freedom
Radio One Exclusives

Kirk Franklin Announces ‘The Reunion Tour’ Featuring The Clark Sisters + David & Tamela Mann

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close