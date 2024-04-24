Listen Live
News

Department of Transportation Announces New Regulations With More Relief For Airline Travelers

Published on April 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE

The U.S. Department of Transportation is looking to provide some much needed relief to airline customers with a new set of regulations announced on Wednesday (Apr. 24).

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced that airlines will now have to issue automatic cash refunds in the event of the following:

  • Canceled flights
  • Significantly delayed flights
  • Baggage return delays
  • Not receiving inflight amenities that you pay for (including Wi-Fi)

“Passengers deserve to get their money back when an airline owes them — without headaches or haggling,” Buttigieg said (via the NY Post).

In addition, the new regulations will also scrap “surprise junk fees.” Airlines will now have to disclose up-front charges for checked/carry-on bags, reservation changes, and mandatory carrier-imposed and government charges.

This transparency rule also includes a provision to get rid of “discount bait-and-switch tactics,” misleading customers with discounts that may appear to apply to the whole price of the flight, only to apply to a smaller part of the price.

The disclosure requirement, according to Buttigieg, is estimated to save consumers upwards of half a billion dollars a year in surprise fees.

“Airlines should compete with one another to secure passengers’ business — not to see who can charge the most in surprise fees,” he added, per CNBC.

READ MORE HERE

Department of Transportation Announces New Regulations With More Relief For Airline Travelers  was originally published on foxync.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
ENTERTAINMENT: OCT 16 GMA Dove Awards
Obituaries

Grammy-Award Winning Singer Mandisa Passes Away At 47

News

Department of Transportation Announces New Regulations With More Relief For Airline Travelers

Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore
Local

Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Religion, death and dolor - coffin bearer carrying casket at funeral to cemetery
National News

R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed

Relationships

3 Ways Singles Can Grow Closer to God

Pop Culture

Tim Bowman Jr. and Brelyn Welcome Baby No. 4, Noa

Lifestyle

Prayer Garden: Why You Need One and How to Create It

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close