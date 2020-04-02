Log On! Black Fitness Bloggers That Will Whip Your Quarantine Body Into Shape

We’re here to help you cover every expectation of your beauty and lifestyle routine during #SocialDistancing. While things don’t feel the same, you can take the necessary steps to pul yourself together on all fronts. While you may be focused on your nails, hair and waxing treatments, there is one thing you’re forgetting about– your fitness game.
Sure, you may not have the luxury of weight lifting machines, cardio and yoga classes to keep your body snatched, but that doesn’t mean you have to skip out on your fitness routine.
Social media has become the go-to hub for everything you need. From chic fashions, lifestyle tips, beauty seminars and more, a social media account can go a long way during the Quarantine and beyond. And of course, it comes in handy to give you exercise tips and goals to achieve.
One thing that you won’t run out of, Black fitness gurus. Health is definitely wealth and there are tons of fitness personalities to follow to help you transform your body. Ready to hit the follow button? Keep reading for five Black fitness accounts to lead you on your workout journey.
1. @SelenaWatkins
Prefer to shape your body through the art of dance? Selena will have your dancing up a storm in no time. From high impact soca dance routines to basic eight counts that will work your body, prepare for a workout you won’t forget.
2.@Sashaexeter
View this post on Instagram
CORE STRENGTH • SWIPE + 💾 Developing a strong core is much more important than the look of abs in a bikini. It’s an essential part of our everyday activities; helping to improve our posture, protect us from lower back pain and mamas, it makes us more functionally fit to lift our toddlers. Swipe to see some of my fave core exercises right now that you can throw into your full body days. •Palloff Press 15 x 3 •Reverse Wood Chop 20 x 3 •Hanging Leg Raise Variation Set by @JoeFresh available now in-store and online – use “Sasha25” for 25% off #ad
Caught up on the HIIT craze? Sasha will make your workout routine a memorable one. From equipment-free workouts to weight-lifting sets, you’ll be able to sculpt your body without leaving the house.
3.@mynameisjessamyn
View this post on Instagram
This year, I’m standing in my truth. I’m stretching myself as far as I can. I’m running towards obstacles and laughing in the face of danger. @adidaswomen says we should reimagine sport- honey, I’m reimagining EVERYTHING. My power is bigger than my pants size, and I’m an athlete in every moment of my life. Click the link in my bio to check out @adidas next generation of sports bras and tights with sizing up to 4X! #createdwithadidas
Want to improve your flexibility and perfect the downward dog pose? Jessamyn will help you land splits and more in no time. A great way to get some body positivity on your feed, this fitness guru will have you feeling great about yourself every step of the way.
4. @Tamsgoinham
View this post on Instagram
If you know me, you know I’m all about an efficient workout. I try not to take breaks, but sometimes ya girl gets thirsty. I’m notorious for missing my mouth — I blame it on the intensity of the workout — and this new @swellbottle Sport Collection with the drink-through cap prevents me from dripping all over myself! #AD #TrainSwell
You can never go wrong with adding cardio to your fitness routine. And if you’re dying to get a break from your home, Tamara can help you build up your endurance and strength for a well-rounded routine.
5. @MassyArias
View this post on Instagram
What is considered overaexualization vs motivation? Let’s hear it. I’ve had this philosophy ever since I started my career and journey to showcase my body in away that motivates you to increase your performance therefore you’ll see the results you’ve always wanted. There’s a disconnection though because most people are motivated by bodies I think, rather than movement. I took this months ago and it’s been in my camera roll since I don’t usually make these kinds of posts. Part of it comes from the fact that all of us have different body types and our bodies even with the same diet and performance level, will look different. Do these posts motivate you, and what do you think about the industry and how aesthetics influence your idea of movement? Today I did an amazing class I’d like to you to watch and perform at home. It takes time. It takes consistency, it takes education of your own body and self awareness when it comes to enhancing your body in the many areas we all want to make progress to feel more confident. Next at home program for all fitness levels starts April 15 with @mawarriors community. I’ll be your coach and I’ll take care of your nutrition. Join this amazing community and learn how to fly on your own. Link in bio. _______________________________________________________ ¿Qué se considera sobreexualización vs motivación? Vamos a discutir esto en los comentarios . He tenido una filosofía desde que comencé mi carrera y mis redes sociales de mostrar mi cuerpo motivando con mi rendimiento físico y as rutinas que muestro. De esta manera , verás los resultados que siempre has deseado y te mantienes progresando. Sin embargo, hay una desconexión porque creo que la mayoría de las personas están motivadas por cuerpos, en lugar de aprender a mover sus cuerpos y aumentar el rendimiento físico . Tomé está foto hace meses y está en el carrete de mi cámara ya que generalmente no hago este tipo de publicaciones. Parte de esto viene del hecho de que todos tenemos diferentes tipos de cuerpo y nuestros cuerpos, incluso con la misma dieta y nivel de rendimiento, se verán diferentes. ¿Te motivan estas publicaciones y qué opinas sobre la industria y cómo
If there is one fitness guru that lives up to the hype, Massy Arias is your girl. Featured in various fitness magazines and music videos, the health coach offers various workout routines from HIIT, weight-training, cardio and more that are a fun way to break a sweat.
Log On! Black Fitness Bloggers That Will Whip Your Quarantine Body Into Shape was originally published on hellobeautiful.com