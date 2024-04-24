Listen Live
Books

Preston Perry To Release Spiritual Book On ‘How To Tell The Truth’

Published on April 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Praise Featured Video
CLOSE
Black businessman holding book in denim shirt working at desk in modern office

Source: Aleksandr Zyablitskiy / Getty

Preston Perry wrote his first book!

The podcaster and husband of Jackie Hill Perry recently shared in a YouTube video how he began the writing process for his book, How to Tell the Truth: The Story of How God Saved Me to Win Hearts, Not Just Arguments, during an extended hiatus from his YouTube channel. Known for being unapologetic and truth driven in both his personal podcast and the podcast alongside his wife, Perry carries that same vibe in his writing.

This book is a testament of Perry’s growth as a Christian highlighting successes and failures he endured along the way as a young boy from Chicago who found his way through Christ. Perry says How to Tell the Truth will equip readers with practical ways to reach others with the truth of the Gospel through kindness and love, while also challenging them to be bold in Christ.

“It was one of the hardest things I’ve done as a Christian but God made it clear that this book is so necessary,” Perry said. “Because of that, I tried my best to create a resource that’ll teach the body of Christ how to engage with the outside world.”

SEE ALSO: With The Perrys: Preston Hill and Jackie Hill Perry Embark On Podcast Tour

Perry also made sure to share with his subscribers how grateful he is for the support and kindness throughout the years.

“Believe It or not, when I was writing this book, I thought about ya’ll – the people on this channel – the most because I’ve had so many encouraging words. I grew up around ya’ll,” Perry said. “Having people stick around through the years to see how God has helped you elevate and become unapologetically you is a beautiful feeling…if you thought that you learned from me on this channel, I think that you would learn from me even more reading this book.”

How to Tell the Truth is set to hit shelves on May 21.

Preston Perry To Release Spiritual Book On ‘How To Tell The Truth’  was originally published on elev8.com

More from Praise 106.1
Trending
ENTERTAINMENT: OCT 16 GMA Dove Awards
Obituaries

Grammy-Award Winning Singer Mandisa Passes Away At 47

Books

Preston Perry To Release Spiritual Book On ‘How To Tell The Truth’

Mourners Attend Funeral Of Rep. Elijah Cummings In Baltimore
Local

Bishop Walter Scott Thomas, Pastor Of The New Psalmist Baptist Church In Baltimore, Announces Retirement

Nick Cannon ROCKS For St. Mary's Kids Event
Radio One Exclusives

Madea’s Big Happy Family Actor & America’s Got Talent Finalist Zuri Craig Dies At 44

Religion, death and dolor - coffin bearer carrying casket at funeral to cemetery
National News

R.I.P.: Gospel Singer Lecresia Campbell Has Passed

Relationships

3 Ways Singles Can Grow Closer to God

Pop Culture

Tim Bowman Jr. and Brelyn Welcome Baby No. 4, Noa

Lifestyle

Prayer Garden: Why You Need One and How to Create It

Praise 106.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close