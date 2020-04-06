Tyler Perry Opens Up About Sharing The Word Of God On Social Media [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

04.06.20
We checked in with the legendary Tyler Perry today and he gave us his thoughts on the ongoing pandemic. In the interview up top, Perry discusses why it’s important for him to share the Word of God on social media and opens up about who he wants to work for in the future. He also shared an encouraging word for people affected by COVID-19.

Press play up top!

