Inspirational Lifestyles: Anxious For Nothing (Day 4)

Jesus meets us in the middle of anxiety, even when we don’t feel Him at first. Chelsea first experienced anxiety right after graduating from college. Here’s her story of how God brought her out of darkness and int His peace.
The feelings of fear, worry, and depression were so real. I could barely eat because of the daily nausea. I slept more than 12 hours every night, yet every morning it wa a battle to even make myself get out of bed. I was so wrapped up in my own mind that most days I simply didn’t speak. I sought help from my family, a doctor, a counslor, pastors, and friends, but my dark days seemed to be never-ending.
We all experience dark days. And those dark days may last weeks. Or months. Or years. But if you know the story of Good Friday, the day Jesus gave His life for years, you know there is good news, friends. Friday is dark, but Sunday is coming!
We have a hope in the darkness, and our hope has a name. His name is Jesus.
On my drkest day, a Friday in July, I finally drew near to Him just as He had been drawing near to me. I prayed:
Jesus, help me reject the lies ofthe enemy.
Jesus, help me overcome my anxious heart.
Jesus, help me trust that You are in control.
Jesus, help me believe that the Spirit who raised You from the dead dwells in me.
And two days later, on Sunday, I woke up without the heaviness of depression and without the feeling of anxiety. For the first time in so long, I could feel His peace. And I experienced a miraculous healing that can only be explained by the goodness of God.
During my dark days, Jesus gave me hope. Even when I couldn’t feel Him, He was there. Every single day that I felt far from Him, He was pulling me closer to Himself.
I don’t know if you’ll experience the sudden, miraculous healing from your pain like I did. But I know for sure God is with you in the pain.
Jesus understands human suffering. And He cares. He cred enough to leave Heaven and die for us to put an end to our darkness once and for all.
the Bible says:…His life brought light to everyone. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness can never extinguish it. John 1:4-5 NLT.
Sunday’s coming.
Scripture:
Inspirational Lifestyles: Anxious For Nothing (Day 4) was originally published on praisedc.com