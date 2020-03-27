Inspirational Lifestyles: Anxious For Nothing (Day 4)

Jesus meets us in the middle of anxiety, even when we don’t feel Him at first. Chelsea first experienced anxiety right after graduating from college. Here’s her story of how God brought her out of darkness and int His peace.

The feelings of fear, worry, and depression were so real. I could barely eat because of the daily nausea. I slept more than 12 hours every night, yet every morning it wa a battle to even make myself get out of bed. I was so wrapped up in my own mind that most days I simply didn’t speak. I sought help from my family, a doctor, a counslor, pastors, and friends, but my dark days seemed to be never-ending.

We all experience dark days. And those dark days may last weeks. Or months. Or years. But if you know the story of Good Friday, the day Jesus gave His life for years, you know there is good news, friends. Friday is dark, but Sunday is coming!

We have a hope in the darkness, and our hope has a name. His name is Jesus.

On my drkest day, a Friday in July, I finally drew near to Him just as He had been drawing near to me. I prayed:

Jesus, help me reject the lies ofthe enemy.

Jesus, help me overcome my anxious heart.

Jesus, help me trust that You are in control.

Jesus, help me believe that the Spirit who raised You from the dead dwells in me.

And two days later, on Sunday, I woke up without the heaviness of depression and without the feeling of anxiety. For the first time in so long, I could feel His peace. And I experienced a miraculous healing that can only be explained by the goodness of God.

During my dark days, Jesus gave me hope. Even when I couldn’t feel Him, He was there. Every single day that I felt far from Him, He was pulling me closer to Himself.

I don’t know if you’ll experience the sudden, miraculous healing from your pain like I did. But I know for sure God is with you in the pain.

Jesus understands human suffering. And He cares. He cred enough to leave Heaven and die for us to put an end to our darkness once and for all.

the Bible says:…His life brought light to everyone. The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness can never extinguish it. John 1:4-5 NLT.

Sunday’s coming.

Scripture:

Philippians 4:6-7 Be careful for nothing; but in every thing by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known unto God.

And the peace of God, which passeth all understanding, shall keep your hearts and minds through Christ Jesus.

I Peter 5: 6-7 Humble yourselves therefore under the mighty hand of God, that he may exalt you in due time: Casting all your care upon him; for he careth for you.

Romans 8:11 But if the Spirit of him that raised up Jesus from the dead dwell in you, he that raised up Christ from the dead shall also quicken your mortal bodies by his Spirit that dwelleth in you.

Isaiah 53:3 He is despised and rejected of men; a man of sorrows, and acquainted with grief: and we hid as it were our faces from him; he was despised, and we esteemed him not.

Psalm 56: 8 Thou tellest my wanderings: put thou my tears into thy bottle: are they not in thy book?

John 1: 4-5 In him was life; and the life was the light of men. And the light shineth in darkness; and the darkness comprehended it not.

Revelation 21: 1-7 And I saw a new heaven and a new earth: for the first heaven and the first earth were passed away; and there was no more sea. And I John saw the holy city, new Jerusalem, coming down from God out of heaven, prepared as a bride adorned for her husband. And I heard a great voice out of heaven saying, Behold, the tabernacle of God is with men, and he will dwell with them, and they shall be his people, and God himself shall be with them, and be their God. And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away. And he that sat upon the throne said, Behold, I make all things new. And he said unto me, Write: for these words are true and faithful. And he said unto me, It is done. I am Alpha and Omega, the beginning and the end. I will give unto him that is athirst of the fountain of the water of life freely. He that overcometh shall inherit all things; and I will be his God, and he shall be my son.

