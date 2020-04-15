Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Anybody else’s pets probably wondering what they’re doing home for so long? Imagine that! Pets being tired of their owners all in their personal space during quarantine. GRIFF’s got a prayer for that.

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Listen up top!

SEE ALSO:

GRIFF’s Prayer For 25 Years Of Comedy [VIDEO]

GRIFF’s Prayer For The Family Who Named Their Newborn Twins, Covid & Corona [VIDEO]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

GRIFF’s Prayer For Pet Owners During Quarantine [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

@AliyaFaust Posted 4 hours ago

Also On Praise 106.1: