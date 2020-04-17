Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

For our Artist Spotlight this week, Titus Showers stopped by the Get Up Church and brought us the remix to his song “It’s Gonna Be Alright.” The remix features Jermaine Dolly and can be found on all digital music platforms.

SEE ALSO:

Titus Showers Drops Debut Album ‘Who’ + Releases Music Video For “In His Name”

Jermaine Dolly Explains Why You Must Serve Before Leading [EXCLUSIVE]

Never Miss Out on Breaking News in your Community and Beyond. Sign up for the Praise Baltimore newsletter!

Titus Showers Shares Remix To “It’s Gonna Be Alright” Featuring Jermaine Dolly was originally published on getuperica.com

@AliyaFaust Posted 14 hours ago

Also On Praise 106.1: