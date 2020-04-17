3 Black Female Doctors Help Our Community During the COVI-19 Pandemic

CLOSE
As the world is coming to grips with the COVID-19 pandemic, we are seeing medical professionals on the frontlines of this battle, many of whom are putting their own lives at risk for greater good.

Here in the United States, as research and data continues to pour out through our news feeds, one that has become a startling piece of disparity is the evidence that the coronovirus is affecting the African American community the hardest, especially in the South, bringing come important discussions about race and socio-economic status, among leaders looking for solution.

While the government is working overtime to deal with this crisis, there are businesses, organizations, professionals and other individuals who are stepping out and creating ways to help communities.

 

 

Nana Afoh-Manin, Joanne Moreau, and Briana DeCuir are the co-founders of Shared Harvest Fund, a Los Angeles-based platform and an on demand talent space where skills-based volunteers match up with nonprofit organizations that need their help.

In response to COVID-19, they are launching a free telehealth app and online portal called myCOVIDMD that safely connects individuals to resources in real-time, by real people.  The initiative is powered by Community Health Partners (CHPs), a volunteer task force created by Shared Harvest to offer a greassroots and virtual triaging system to reach people that are uninsured, underinsured and/or displaced from a medical home due to COVID-19 and a citywide quarantine.

 

 

“It is our goal to minimize the rates of anxiety and fear while building more interconnectedness during this quarantine period, as our nation works on flattening the epidemiological curve and expanding health equity,” Shared Harvest founder, and Emergency Medicine Physician, Nana Afoh-Manin explains.

Find out more about myCOVIDMD.org

