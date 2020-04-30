Christian rapper Da T.R.U.T.H. called in today to debut a new song from his Chasing Ghosts EP titled, “Never Fail.”

The song, which features Greg Cox, is fitting for today’s time as it speaks to God’s unfailing works amid dry seasons and chaos. Listen up top!

Da T.R.U.T.H. Debuts New Song, “Never Fail” [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO] was originally published on getuperica.com

@AliyaFaust, Managing Editor Posted April 30, 2020

