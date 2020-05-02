CLOSE
Cheryl Jackson
Gov. Larry Hogan Has COVID-19 Test Protected and Hid From The Federal Government

DC, Maryland, Virginia leaders ask US to keep workers at home

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

In an interview with Robert Costa on Washington Post Live, Gov. Larry Hogan says he has deployed the Maryland National Guard and the Maryland State Police to a secret location to protect coronovirus tests from being confiscated by the federal government.

Gov. Hogan said it had been reported that the federal government had confiscated face masks that were flown into Massachusettes.  He said Gov. Charlie Baker then worked with Robert Kraft, the owner of the New England Patriots, to fly a second mission in a private plane to bring in more equipment.

Hogan said other states reportedly had simular experiences.

Due to this, Gov. Hogan had test flown into the Baltimore -Washington International Airport with a larg contingent of Maryland National Guard and maryland State Police.  Hogan says, “The National Guard and the state police are both guarding these test at an undisclosed location.  These things are being distributed; they’re helping us distribute the test.”

 

