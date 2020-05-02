This week on The Community Affairs Show, Cheryl Jackson talks with Dr. D. Fredrica Brooks-Davis about the affects of social distancing during the COVID-19 Pandemic. She shares what social distance does to out mental health and ways that we can remain healthy during these times. Dr. Brooks-Davis give practical application to Singles and Married Couples during the Stay at Home order. She also shares important information for those who maybe facing abuse and for those who may be plaques with extreme panic attacks. Check out the full interview.

About Dr. Fredrica Brooks-Davis: Dr. Brooks-Davis is the Executive Director of the Restoration Center, Inc. located in Largo, Maryland. The Restoration Center, Inc. offers individual, couple and family counseling. They also offer group counseling and psychological testing. Spiritual integration is available for those who request it.

Contact information:

301-310-8159

Email: info@iwanttoberestored.com

Web: www.iwanttoberestored.com

Community Affairs Show: Dr. D Fredrica Brooks-Davis Talks About the Affects of Social Distancing was originally published on praisedc.com

Cheryl Jackson Posted 4 hours ago

