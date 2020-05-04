Cheryl Jackson Talks With Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins About His Star Studded Single “Come Together” (video)

Cheryl Jackson
| 05.04.20
2019 Urban One Honors - Arrivals

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

RCA Inspiration has debuted a new video.  Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins presents The Good NewsIt’s a star-studded benefit single called “Come Together,”. The recently released single from the multi-GRAMMY winning producer/songwriter is to benefit pandemic relief efforts.

Jerkins, the mega-hit maker, went back to his Gospel roots to inspire us during these challenging times.  The proceeds from “Come Together” will help raise funds for the MusiCares COVID-19 Relief Fund, and Compassion International. Joining the call to action, the collective stars of The Good News supergroup include the voices of GRAMMY winning Gospel icons and new voices, includes Karen Clark Sheard, Kirk Franklin, Lecrae, Fred Hammond, Marvin Sapp, Mary Mary’s Erica Campbell and Tina Campbell, Le’Andrea Johnson, Kierra Sheard, Joy Enriquez, Heavenly Joy, Shelby 5, Tim Bowman Jr., Kelontae Gavin, and Jac Ross.

“Come Together” was written by Jerkins in collaboration with (the late) LaShawn “Big Shiz” Daniels, Jazz Nixon, and Lecrae.

 

