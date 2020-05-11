Fred Hammond’s Mother’s Day Concert Features Songs From “Pages of Life” (video)

Fred Hammond did a WHOLE thing for Mother’s Day. If you are a Fred Hammond fan then you need check out his Live Mother’s Day Mini-Concert. Fred brought his group Radical For Christ out of retirement and they featured music from his chart topping record, “Pages of Life”. These songs shaped the Praise and Worship landscape that we experience in our churches today. The live begins with a video of a new song Fred introduced to us, “If You Ever Needed The Lord”. In between the songs, group and band members shout out love to their moms. It’s really produced well! Check it out and start pass the countdown at 12:00 min. in. Thank you Fred!

