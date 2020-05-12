CLOSE
Get Up Mornings With Erica
#LunchAndLearn With GRIFF: “Put Me In The Zoo” [VIDEO]

Once a week, GRIFF reads to young people to help new home schooling parents and to give them time to grab a quick lunch! As a parent, GRIFF understands that it’s important to read and he explains that to young children digitally. Catch today’s lesson up top!

