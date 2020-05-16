Community Affairs Show: C. J. Blair and Allison Green Talks About Dealing With Mental Illness During A Pandemic

Cheryl Jackson
| 05.16.20
Dismiss
Chauncey Blair

Source: Chauncey Blair / Chauncey Blair

This week Cheryl Jackson talks with Chauncey “CJ” Blair, Outreach Communications and Marketing Director, and Allison Green, LPE, Clinical Director of Life Enhancement Services.  May being Mental Health Awareness Month, we discuss ways to maintain mentally during the COVID-19 Pandemic.  As approved providers of behavioral healthcare services, CJ and Allison talks about ways to service their clients to remain successful during these stressful times. We also, discussed practical ways to deal with troubled Youth and Adolescents within the stay at home order.

About Life Enhancement Services:

Life Enhancement Services, Inc. is a provider of community support services for children, adolescents and adults.  Their highly qualified staff develops a plan of care to help individuals improve their emotional, mental, and physical health.  Their services can be done at their office, community centers, your home, schools, work and in the community.  The specialize in:

  • Crisis Intervention
  • Community Resources
  • ADHD
  • Housing Assistance
  • Employment Assistance
  • Anger Management
  • Depression
  • Behavior Disorders
  • Medication Management
  • Counseling Services

For more information call 202-269-2401 or log on to www.lesdc.org

Community Affairs Show: C. J. Blair and Allison Green Talks About Dealing With Mental Illness During A Pandemic  was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
The Ultimate Memorial Day Weekend Sales You Need…

These Memorial Day Weekend sales are coming in major clutch!
05.22.20
Little Richard Buried at Seventh-Day Adventist HBCU He…

Oakwood University is a Seventh-day Adventist HBCU where Little Richard studied theology in the 1950s. 
05.21.20
Houston Police Shooting Kills Gospel Singer

A gospel singer is dead after a deadly run in with Houston police during a traffic stop. 
05.15.20
Why Are Folks Bombarding This Arkansas TJ Maxx…

Is getting a deal on discount clothes and irregular shoes worth contracting the potentially deadly coronavirus?
05.12.20
Meet The 2020 Gerber Baby: Magnolia Earl!

This melanated chocolate drop is the first adopted infant to win this coveted prize.
05.11.20
Sephora Launches Project Care to Send Thank-You Kits…

The beauty and skincare company also plans to ship beauty boxes to women's shelters throughout the country.
05.08.20
Companies Hiring During The Coronavirus, COVID-19 Pandemic

Are you in need of a job? Here's a list of companies hiring during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic...  
04.27.20
Quarantine Diaries: Stedman Graham Shows Off His Barber…

Oprah Winfrey's longtime love is showing off his serious razor fade skills during the lockdown.
04.24.20
Texas Chief Nurse Designs Masks That Protect Better…

Predicting a surge in new infections in San Antonio and a potential shortage of protective gear, Tommye Austin came up…
04.24.20
Congressional Black Caucus Calls Out Senate Bill That…

The Congressional Black Caucus says the Senate's Emergency Interim Aid Bill still overlooks the disproportionate effect the coronavirus is having…
04.22.20
Close