Community Affairs Show: C. J. Blair and Allison Green Talks About Dealing With Mental Illness During A Pandemic

This week Cheryl Jackson talks with Chauncey “CJ” Blair, Outreach Communications and Marketing Director, and Allison Green, LPE, Clinical Director of Life Enhancement Services. May being Mental Health Awareness Month, we discuss ways to maintain mentally during the COVID-19 Pandemic. As approved providers of behavioral healthcare services, CJ and Allison talks about ways to service their clients to remain successful during these stressful times. We also, discussed practical ways to deal with troubled Youth and Adolescents within the stay at home order.

About Life Enhancement Services:

Life Enhancement Services, Inc. is a provider of community support services for children, adolescents and adults. Their highly qualified staff develops a plan of care to help individuals improve their emotional, mental, and physical health. Their services can be done at their office, community centers, your home, schools, work and in the community. The specialize in:

Crisis Intervention

Community Resources

ADHD

Housing Assistance

Employment Assistance

Anger Management

Depression

Behavior Disorders

Medication Management

Counseling Services

For more information call 202-269-2401 or log on to www.lesdc.org

