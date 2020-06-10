CLOSE
Texas Southern University Offers George Floyd’s 6-Year-Old Daughter A Full Scholarship

On Tuesday (June 9), Texas Southern University made a bold announcement regarding Gianna Floyd, the 6-year-old daughter of the late George Floyd. The historically black college and university revealed that they were offering the child a full scholarship.

“The Board of Regents of Texas Southern University (TSU) honors the memory of George Floyd on the day that he is laid to eternal rest,” the statement begins. “Mr. Floyd was a lifelong citizen of the Third Ward and a revered graduate of Jack Yates High School. The Board, in conjunction with the TSU Foundation Board, has approved a fund to provide a full scholarship for Floyd’s beloved daughter, Gianna. TSU’s executive and academic staff will prepare a place for Miss Floyd if she wishes to attend the University.”

George Floyd’s death on May 25 in Minneapolis sparked global protests in regards to Black Lives Matter, the end of police brutality and a change in the structure of policing. He was eulogized by the Reverand Al Sharpton on Tuesday, who said about George Floyd, “”Your family is going to miss you George, but your nation is going to always remember your name.”

 

George Floyd , Texas Southern University

