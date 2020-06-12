Inspired: Together #forStJude Livestream Commemorating World Sickle Cell Awareness Day On June 18th

In commemoration of World Sickle Cell Awareness Day, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® is bringing together celebrity friends, partners and supporters to inspire through music, comedy and conversations. This two hour live-stream event on Thursday, June 18th (6-8 PM ET) is dedicated to sharing stories of triumph from those battling Sickle Cell disease wrapped in a soundtrack of inspirational hits and classics. Gospel and R&B talent will share their musical gifts, while partners and well-known supporters help to uplift and inspire viewers throughout the country during these uncertain times of civil unrest.

Hosted by: Willie Moore Jr and Krystal Lee

With musical appearances from: Erica Campbell, Jonathan McReynolds, MAJOR, Vivian Green, Anthony Brown, Marsha Ambrosius, and so many more surprise guests!

