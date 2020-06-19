CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Walgreens & CVS Follow Walmart, Won’t Lock Up Black Hair Products Anymore

It's been time that drugstores around the country stop treating Black women like criminals by hiding our products in anti-theft cases.

Daily Life In New York City Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

It doesn’t come as a surprise that after Walmart announced that they will no longer lock up the Black hair care products in their stores, other popular drugstore chains followed suit.

Remember you can always take Praise 106.1 with you wherever you go by listening live online or via our app.

According to the Associated Press, Walgreens announced last week that they too will stop placing hair styling goods used by mostly African-American women in anti-theft cases.

“We are currently ensuring multicultural hair care and beauty products are not stored behind locked cases at any of our stores,” Walgreens said in a statement emailed to the AP.

CVS also jumped in late last week, telling the Business Insider that they will no longer discriminate against customers of color, as it goes against their “nondiscrimination policy.”

“We have a firm nondiscrimination policy that applies to all aspects of our business, and our product protection measures have never been based on the race or ethnicity of our customers. After reviewing the security measures we have in place for many different products and categories, we are taking steps in our stores to ensure that no hair, beauty, or personal-care products for communities of color are kept in locked displays or shelving units.”

Now, this move doesn’t come as too much of a shock, given that in the wake of the tragic deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others, this country is having a public reckoning when it comes to race. That, and people are not afraid to call out companies, including this tweet:

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

While it’s unclear how many stores at CVS and Walgreens were locking up our products, but It’s about time that these stores finally rid away with the notion that Black women, who spend billions each year on hair care, are stealing off their shelves.

Walgreens & CVS Follow Walmart, Won’t Lock Up Black Hair Products Anymore  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

black hair care , CVS , walgreens , Walmart

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Johnson & Johnson To Stop Selling Skin Bleaching…

The company realizes that these creams may promote the idea that whiteness is better.
06.23.20
Jimmy Kimmel’s Blackface And Reported N-Word History Resurfaces…

The comedian is called out by social media.
06.23.20
Black Student Loan Debt Should Be An Issue…

As conversations around social justice equity, racial parity and building financial stability in the Black community remain at the forefront,…
06.22.20
Everything To Know About The Mass Poor People’s…

The Mass Poor People’s Assembly and Moral March on Washington for a Digital Justice Gathering invites people to log on…
06.20.20
Walgreens & CVS Follow Walmart, Won’t Lock Up…

It's been time that drugstores around the country stop treating Black women like criminals by hiding our products in anti-theft…
06.22.20
Juneteenth: Celebrating The Early Moments Of Freedom Today

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, is a holiday of notable significance for many African Americans. June…
06.19.20
Taco Bell Employee Fired For Wearing a Black…

The fast-food chain has apologized and claims there is no company-wide policy banning workers from wearing BLM accessories.
06.19.20
Black People’s Fears Of Clinical Racism Must Be…

Black medical professionals chime in on treating the coronavirus.
06.19.20
Black Pastor Arrested After Calling 911 On White…

A pastor in Virginia called on 911 for help against White trespassers who allegedly attacked him verbally and physically, and…
06.17.20
‘These Are Not Suicides’: Series Of Suspected Lynchings…

People continue to demand further investigations.
06.17.20
Close