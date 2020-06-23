On Tuesday edition of The Talk, the ladies welcomes 10 time Grammy winner, Cece Winans to sing “Lean on Me”. With everything that we are experiencing, this insprational performance will make you smile big! Check it out! #gospelontv

About The Talk: CBS’ Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show The Talk features a panel of well-known entertainment personalities discussing current events, pop culture, contemporary issues, family, celebrity, and trending topics of the day. The daily one-hour series is hosted by Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, and newest host Marie Osmond

CeCe Winans Sings “Lean On Me” On CBS’s The Talk was originally published on praisedc.com

