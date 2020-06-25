Faith Walking: Does God Throw Any Of Us Away? [VIDEO]

Get Up Mornings With Erica
| 06.25.20
Dismiss

People may hold you mistakes over your head and cancel you, but Jesus died on the cross for your value. The conditions of life are not an indication of God’s love for us. Don’t let your own condemnation bring you down. God is a redeemer! 

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Hear Erica Campbell’s full message up top!

RELATED NEWS: 

Faith Walking: Who Are You Walking With? [VIDEO]

Faith Walking: Give God His Credit [VIDEO]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Faith Walking: Does God Throw Any Of Us Away? [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
3 Suspects Officially Indicted In Ahmaud Arbery Murder…

According to TMZ, the 3 men involved in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery have been officially indicted for murder.
06.25.20
Justice For Elijah McClain: How The Police ‘Murder’…

A petition receives over 2 million signatures.
06.25.20
Rayshard Brooks’ ‘Girlfriend’ Is Arrested As Suspect In…

Natalie White's lawyer comments after she's apprehended.
06.24.20
Johnson & Johnson To Stop Selling Skin Bleaching…

The company realizes that these creams may promote the idea that whiteness is better.
06.23.20
Jimmy Kimmel’s Blackface And Reported N-Word History Resurfaces…

The comedian is called out by social media.
06.23.20
Black Student Loan Debt Should Be An Issue…

As conversations around social justice equity, racial parity and building financial stability in the Black community remain at the forefront,…
06.22.20
Everything To Know About The Mass Poor People’s…

The Mass Poor People’s Assembly and Moral March on Washington for a Digital Justice Gathering invites people to log on…
06.20.20
Walgreens & CVS Follow Walmart, Won’t Lock Up…

It's been time that drugstores around the country stop treating Black women like criminals by hiding our products in anti-theft…
06.22.20
Juneteenth: Celebrating The Early Moments Of Freedom Today

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day or Emancipation Day, is a holiday of notable significance for many African Americans. June…
06.19.20
Taco Bell Employee Fired For Wearing a Black…

The fast-food chain has apologized and claims there is no company-wide policy banning workers from wearing BLM accessories.
06.19.20
Close