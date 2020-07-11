This week on the Community Affairs Show, Cheryl Jackson talks with Vice Principal, Otis Dupree about the Education System and the COVID-19 Pandemic. Vice Principal talks about what he believes the Fall will look like during this pandemic. He also shares the affects of virtual learning on children from all economic backgrounds. We look at the current education from three different perspectives, the Education System Perspective, Society’s Perspective and The Parent’s Perspective. Check out the full interview and be informed.

About Otis Dupree: Otis C. Dupree is currently a Vice Principal, Academic Dean and Administrator in the Prince George’s County Public School System (PGCPS). He previously, served as a Data Coach. Instructional Lead Teacher, Professional Development Teacher, School Testing Coordinator, Title One Coordinator, Summer School Administrator and Classroom teacher in the region. As a Classroom teacher he taught Reading/English Language Arts, Math, Social Studies and Foreign Language to various groups of students. During his tenure of teaching he has instructed Special Education, Comprehensive, and Talented and Gifted identified students.

Mr. Dupree is a strong advocate of educational advancement. He obtained a Masters of Arts Degree in Elementary Education and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology both from Bowie State University. He is the recipient of a Wallace Foundation leadership grant which afforded him the opportunity to gain his administrative credentials also from Bowie State University. He is currently enrolled in a dual Education Specialist/Doctorate of Education in Educational Leadership degree at Regent University.

Community Affairs Show: Vice Principal, Otis Dupree Talks About COVID-19 and The Education System was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Praise 106.1: