Baltimore
Maryland Board of Elections Requesting $20 Million To Cover Costs of Mail-In Ballot Surge

Marylands 7th Congressional District

The Maryland State Board of Elections is requesting more than $20 million in state funds to cover the costs associated with an expected surge of mail-in ballots for the general election this November.

Elections board administrator Linda Lamone said the agency’s current budget is not enough. Lamone estimates the board will spend $5.6 million to print and mail forms to request mail-in ballots, $5.5 million to print and mail vote-by-mail packets and $4 million on a statewide voter education campaign.

Earlier this month, Gov. Larry Hogan directed the elections board to keep all polling places open on Election Day despite the pandemic while also sending all eligible voters an absentee ballot application request.

Some local officials have asked the governor to reconsider his plan.

