Mali Music Releases Music Video For Cry

Mali Music

Source: Press / RCA Inspiration

Mali Music’s been hitting with new music back-to-back since the top of the year and we are here for all of it! 

The singer, songwriter and producer unveiled a new called “Cry,” which will be featured on his forthcoming album, Book of Mali, due August 14. The guitarist in him shines bright on this one.

“I am led by the spirit of God, and it was just me on the guitar in the studio and the lyrics were there,” Mali Music said about how “Cry” was created. “When I got to the chorus and the adlibs began to come and the tears began to fall, I could just see the world really forming.” 

Watch: 

Close