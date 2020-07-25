Once again, Cheryl Jackson talks with Relationship Expert, Gail Crowder. This time Gail gives practical tips about the Power of Gratitude. Gail Crowder gives us practical tips to maintain a positive attitude during the climate of racial tension and the COVID-19 pandemic. We talk about how to focus on gratitude when we find ourselves in a dark space. Gratitude even affects our wellbeing, so Gail talks about the physical power of gratitude. Check out the full interview!

Find more tips on http://www.gailcrowder.com

About Gail Crowder: Gail Crowder is the owner of Gail Crowder LLC and the Bringing Sexy Back Experience. She is a relationship expert, speaker, teacher, Author, Marriage and Life Coach, Personal and Relationship Consultancy and Certified Master Sexpert. Find out about her group and one on one sessions at www.gailcrowder.com.

Community Affairs Show: Life Coach, Gail Crowder, Talks About The Power of Gratitude was originally published on praisedc.com

