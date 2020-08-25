Usain Bolt, the world-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-isolating at home in Jamaica.

Bolt, who celebrated his 34th birthday at a massive party in Jamacia with a mask-free party, had his results confirmed by Jamaica’s health ministry Monday (August 24). He shared a video from his bed revealing that he was waiting for his test results but felt fine.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Just to be safe, I quarantined myself and just taking it easy,” Bolt said in the video.

Stay Safe my ppl 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/ebwJFF5Ka9 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 24, 2020

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

Bolt is the only sprinter to win the 100-meter and 200-meter golds at three consecutive Olympics (2008, 2012 and 2016) and holds the world record in both the 100-meters (9.58) and 200-meters (19.19). Jamaica currently has 1,612 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 622 active cases and 16 deaths.

Usain Bolt Tests Positive For COVID-19 was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Praise 106.1: