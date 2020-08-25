Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentMovies

The 80’s Are Making A Wondrous Comeback Thanks To DC’s Upcoming ‘Wonder Woman 1984’

Wonder Woman 1984

Source: Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures

This weekend was a big one for the DC Comics family thanks to their virtual convention DC Fandome where they gave a first look at trailers from some of their highly anticipated upcoming projects, including the ‘Wonder Woman’ follow up ‘Wonder Woman 1984’. The second part of DC Fandome follows on Sept. 12.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ sees our shero fast forwarded to the 1980s where she faces off against two all-new foes: Max Lord and The Cheetah. The film reunites director Patty Jenkins with Gal Gadot, back in her titular role. Warner Bros. Pictures has high hopes for ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ after the DC Super Hero’s first outing, 2017’s record-breaking “Wonder Woman,” took in $822 million at the worldwide box office. The film also stars Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope, and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Check out the trailer below:

Patty Jenkins directed from a screenplay she wrote with Geoff Johns & David Callaham, story by Jenkins & Johns, based on characters from DC. Joining the director behind the scenes are several members of her “Wonder Woman” team, including director of photography Matthew Jensen, Oscar-nominated production designer Aline Bonetto (“Amélie”), and Oscar-winning costume designer Lindy Hemming (“Topsy-Turvy”). Oscar-nominated editor Richard Pearson (“United 93”) is cutting the film. The music is by Oscar-winning composer Hans Zimmer (“Dunkirk,” “The Lion King”).

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

‘Wonder Woman’ is highly hailed as one of the best DC offerings and we’re looking forward to seeing how ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ lives up to the original. Are you excited for this one?

The 80’s Are Making A Wondrous Comeback Thanks To DC’s Upcoming ‘Wonder Woman 1984’  was originally published on globalgrind.com

DC Comics , Wonder Woman 1984

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
‘Uncle Tom’ Trends On Twitter After RNC Trots…

"Uncle Tom" was one of the top trending topics on Twitter following the opening night of the Republican National Convention…
08.25.20
Man Who Filmed Wisconsin Police Shooting Of Jacob…

Raysean White rehashes his feelings about the incident.
08.25.20
Protests Erupt In Louisiana And Wisconsin After Cops…

Folks rally behind Jacob Blake and Trayford Pellerin.
08.25.20
Keisha Lance Bottoms Pays Tribute To ‘Civil Rights…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' DNC speech was a moving tribute to the civil rights icons who paved the way…
08.21.20
Biden Accepts Democratic Nomination And Challenges Americans To…

Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination to be president during the final night of the Democratic National Convention and asked…
08.21.20
Video Shows ‘Karen’ Drunkenly Scolding Black Guy For…

A clip posted to Reddit gains attention.
08.21.20
Man Imprisoned For Nearly A Decade Over $30…

Derek Harris is freed after a former life sentence.
08.21.20
Read Kamala Harris Masterful Speech Accepting The Democratic…

Kamala Harris night accepted in glorious fashion the Democratic nomination to become the first Black woman to run for vice…
08.21.20
Read Obama’s Full DNC Speech About The Urgency…

President Barack Obama delivered a searing critique of Donald Trump's "failure" of a presidency during his Democratic National Convention keynote…
08.21.20
Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris To Be His…

Biden made Black history -- and American history -- by making Harris the first African American woman to be nominated…
08.11.20
Close