Any day Le’Andria Johnson releases new music is a good day. Her powerhouse vocals are a blessing!

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

In her new ballad, “Hold On,” Johnson encourages listeners to “hold onto God’s unchanging hand” in every moment. Take a listen below.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

DON’T MISS…

Watch: Le’Andria Johnson Releases Video For Better Days [MUSIC VIDEO]

Le’Andria Johnson Reveals A New Sound On Her Latest Project, Bigger Than Me [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Le’Andria Johnson Joins The Soul Cypher at The 2019 BET Soul Train Awards [Video]

Le’Andria Johnson Debuts New Song, “Hold On” [LISTEN] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 106.1: