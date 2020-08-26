CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentMusic

Le’Andria Johnson Debuts New Song, “Hold On” [LISTEN]

Le'Andria Johnson

Source: Promo / RCA Inspiration

Any day Le’Andria Johnson releases new music is a good day. Her powerhouse vocals are a blessing! 

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

In her new ballad, “Hold On,” Johnson encourages listeners to “hold onto God’s unchanging hand” in every moment. Take a listen below. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

DON’T MISS…

Watch: Le’Andria Johnson Releases Video For Better Days [MUSIC VIDEO]

Le’Andria Johnson Reveals A New Sound On Her Latest Project, Bigger Than Me [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Le’Andria Johnson Joins The Soul Cypher at The 2019 BET Soul Train Awards [Video]

Le’Andria Johnson Debuts New Song, “Hold On” [LISTEN]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Leandria Johnson

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
‘Uncle Tom’ Trends On Twitter After RNC Trots…

"Uncle Tom" was one of the top trending topics on Twitter following the opening night of the Republican National Convention…
08.25.20
Man Who Filmed Wisconsin Police Shooting Of Jacob…

Raysean White rehashes his feelings about the incident.
08.25.20
Protests Erupt In Louisiana And Wisconsin After Cops…

Folks rally behind Jacob Blake and Trayford Pellerin.
08.25.20
Keisha Lance Bottoms Pays Tribute To ‘Civil Rights…

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' DNC speech was a moving tribute to the civil rights icons who paved the way…
08.21.20
Biden Accepts Democratic Nomination And Challenges Americans To…

Joe Biden accepted the Democratic nomination to be president during the final night of the Democratic National Convention and asked…
08.21.20
Video Shows ‘Karen’ Drunkenly Scolding Black Guy For…

A clip posted to Reddit gains attention.
08.21.20
Man Imprisoned For Nearly A Decade Over $30…

Derek Harris is freed after a former life sentence.
08.21.20
Read Kamala Harris Masterful Speech Accepting The Democratic…

Kamala Harris night accepted in glorious fashion the Democratic nomination to become the first Black woman to run for vice…
08.21.20
Read Obama’s Full DNC Speech About The Urgency…

President Barack Obama delivered a searing critique of Donald Trump's "failure" of a presidency during his Democratic National Convention keynote…
08.21.20
Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris To Be His…

Biden made Black history -- and American history -- by making Harris the first African American woman to be nominated…
08.11.20
Close