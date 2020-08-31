CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Video Shows Racist Woman Calling Cops On Black Joggers: ‘You Africans Are So (Expletive) Violent’

The women involved said they were also called the N-word.

Manhattan Beach "Karen" attacks joggers

Source: Instagram.com/dhyanibella / Instagram.com/dhyanibella

A video has gone viral showing a woman spewing racist comments towards a group of Black women in Los Angeles.

According to ABC7, the incident occurred on Sunday morning when the three Black women — Brittany, Jessyka and Raquel — were on their Sunday morning run at Dockweiler State Beach.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

The video shows a woman calling the police, claiming the group of Black women had attacked her. “I’m calling the police. This woman just hit me,” the woman in the video says.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“You guys are so violent. You Africans are so (expletive) violent,” the woman later said. “You’re an African, right? I’m trying to get a description.”

The group initially encountered the woman at the start of their run, then they recorded the video on their way back.

“I have to expose this, so I actually caught up to her and was like, ‘Tell me again what you said.’ And that’s when I started recording and she just continued,” Brittany told ABC7.

The ladies said they were also called the N-word, according to CBSLA.

“She said Black lives don’t matter, your life doesn’t matter, you need to go back to Africa. She said I’ll get you the cheapest flight back to Africa,” Brittany told CBSLA.

Later in the clip, the woman talks on the phone and she says she was attacked from behind. “I need a paramedic. I need an ambulance. My environment has been harmed by this African black person,” the unidentified woman says.

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

 

One of the ladies who experienced the racist rant said she filed a report with LAPD. El Segundo police said the woman in the video made contact with a police officer, however, she was told to reach out to LAPD. She didn’t want to file charges.

“I didn’t think this would ever happen in Los Angeles,” Brittany told ABC7. “I haven’t experienced it. It was a very sobering experience. It just reminded us, as we see everything happening around us, this can happen in our backyard.”

The clip comes amid countless other videos of people — mostly white women — calling the police on Black people for the most minuscule things. The frequency of such clips has resulted in the name “Karen” being used for racist, over-surveilling white women. These videos along with recent outrage from police shootings have put more pressure on institutions and citizens to do anti-racist work.

“What we’re hoping to leave people with is that encouragement to confront the hate and racism that they see in their inner circles. It’s unfortunate that people still feel this way but it can’t be on people of color alone to fix,” Raquel told CBSLA.

 

Video Shows Racist Woman Calling Cops On Black Joggers: ‘You Africans Are So (Expletive) Violent’  was originally published on newsone.com

Los Angeles

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Republicans Officially Snub Candace Owens As RNC Ends…

Republicans practiced addition by deliberately subtracting Candace Owens from the RNC equation as the Republican National Convention ended by snubbing…
08.28.20
Florida ‘Karen’ Faces Child Abuse Charges For Slapping…

Witnesses and employees describe the incident in an arrest report.
08.28.20
Everything To Know About The Commitment March On…

The Thursday event will address police violence in the country.
08.28.20
Civil Rights Leaders Slam Police ‘Solidarity’ With White…

The NAACP, National Action Network, and more speak out.
08.28.20
Biden Campaign Launches ‘Shop Talk’ Series Of Roundtable…

Joe Biden's campaign announced its new series of roundtable discussions for and about Black men in the wake of Jacob…
08.27.20
Justice For Jacob Blake: NBA Restart Season Faces…

The Milwaukee Bucks are the first to demonstrate their protest by not playing a game.
08.27.20
8 Black Celebrities Who Are Demanding An End…

The time for change is now.
08.27.20
‘Uncle Tom’ Trends On Twitter After RNC Trots…

"Uncle Tom" was one of the top trending topics on Twitter following the opening night of the Republican National Convention…
08.25.20
Man Who Filmed Wisconsin Police Shooting Of Jacob…

Raysean White rehashes his feelings about the incident.
08.25.20
Protests Erupt In Louisiana And Wisconsin After Cops…

Folks rally behind Jacob Blake and Trayford Pellerin.
08.25.20
Close