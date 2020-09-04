CLOSE
Business & Economy
12 Black-Owned Candle Companies That Will Set The Vibe

Blk Sunflower Candles

Source: Blk Sunflower Candles / Blk Sunflower Candles

A glass of wine, dim lighting and a candle can complement your home decor, create a mood, and give your space a unique vibe. From adding an extra accent to your living room coffee table to finishing off a day of house cleaning, candles come with a slew of benefits.

And while there are plenty of candle companies on the market, this is one space that our Black creators are slowly taking over. That’s right, companies like Yankee Candle and Colonial Candle can officially move on over. Black-owned candle brands are growing and their offerings make the perfect rival. Whether you’re sensitive to scents or prefer a luxurious offering that can make an impact on your energy, there are plenty of Black-founded brands to choose from.

In true Hello Beautiful tradition, we’ve compiled 10 of the best Black-owned candle companies that will make your #BuyBlack experience much more sweeter. Grab a pen and a note pad or bookmark this article so you can fill your space with the best candles out there.

Happy Shopping!

1. FORVR MOOD

If you’re hip to the candle game then you know all about Forvr Mood. This lifestyle brand belongs to beauty guru Jackie Aina and her fiancee Denis Asamoah. The true epitome of bougie on a budget, the brand provides clients with high-quality candles without having to spend all of your coins. Each candle is created with natural coconut soy wax and a 100% cotton wick. Plus, you’ll have a 65 hour burn time which gives you more bang for your buck.

2.BLK SUNFLOWER

Blk Sunflower is a female-owned self-care/wellness and candle brand that offers the goods you need. You can choose from single wick or three-wick candles that feature a custom coconut-wax blend. Each candle burns clean and has exclusive curated scents to match the vibe you’re looking for. And if you shop from September 4th- Spetember 7th, you can score a three-bundle candle deal for only $79.99 with a fre pack of incense.

3. THE BLACK HOME

The Black Home is founded by interior designer to the stars, Neffi Walker. Her hand-pored candles come equipped with a soy and coconut wax blend that promotes 60+ hours of burn time for your space. The brand focuses on filling your home with relaxing and luxurious scents that work to lift your spirits and shift your energy with positivity.

4. HARLEM CANDLE COMPANY

View this post on Instagram

⚠️ Calling all floral lovers: our Botanical Collection is BACK IN STOCK ⚠️⁣ ⁣⁣ Inspired by beautiful essences that can instantly transport you to an herbaceous garden at night or to a romantic field of flowers moments after it rains, the Harlem Botanical Collection is for lovers of scents inspired by the earth's flowers.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ 🌸LOVE – Essence of roses and sandalwood🌸⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ 🌺DREAM – Essence of Lavender and Wild Ginger🌺⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ 🌼HOME – Essence of Bergamot and Green Tea🌼⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ Link in bio to grab your own today! ⁣ ⁣⁣⁣ #harlembotanicalcollection #harlemcandles #botanicalcollection #newpackaging #luxurycandles #scentedcandles #harlemcandlecompany #floral #botanical

A post shared by Harlem Candle Co. (@harlemcandlecompany) on

 

Harlem Candle Company Co. is a luxury home fragrance brand specializing in scented candles inspired by the richness of Harlem. Founded in 2014 by travel and lifestyle expert Teri Johnson, the brand has grown from humble beginning her kitchen to one of the most coveted candle companies in the market. Each 12-ounce candle come with an 80-hour burn time and are also made with a soy blend. Not to mention, some candles are even named after Renaissance heroes like Langston Hughes, Duke Ellington and Josephine Baker.

5. ANTIK LAKAY

if you pride yourself on minimalism, Antik Lakay is the candle company for you. They use a high quality of soy blend, which contains 100% soy wax paired with subtle fragrances and cotton wicks to create beautiful scents. And since their aesthetic is minimal and simple, their candles are made to  complement any home aesthetic.

6. COPPER WINGS CANDLE CO.

For those who love scented or unscented candles, Copper Wings Candle Co will help you set the ultimate vibe. This company appeals to the needs of every client by providing non-toxic candles with a blend of essential oils and coconut wax. From woodsy, citrus, and mint fragrances, the possibilities are endless.

7. REBOURÈ

View this post on Instagram

Because everyone deserves to be in bliss… #ReBourne

A post shared by ReBourné (@rebournenyc) on

Rebourné is so much more than a candle company. After founder Erin Cunningham experienced an unfortunate accident, her normal life took a major shift. Through her time recuperating, she found herself again with the art of candle making. This brand has a full range line of candles and other bodycare products that are designed to revive your state of mind.

8. LAGUNA CANDLES

We can all agree that candles not only set the mood, and they can work as a gorgeous piece that accents your home decor. And Laguna Candles provides you with the best of both worlds. Each candle features different tumblers that are aesthetically pleasing. The brand also utilizes a proprietary soy, wax blend and each offering is lovingly, hand-poured and hand-crafted in the Laguna Beach, California Facility. Candles are sustainable, ecologically-sound & pesticide-free.

9. LOTUS FLAME CANDLE CO.

Based in Michigan, the Lotus Flame Candle Co. is run and operated by cousins Chanceya and Jimmy Shelton. The mission for the brand is to promote individuals to have aspirations to be completely aware of self, and to love their being despite any trials and shortcomings. Candles boast a combination of citrus, earthy and floral scents for a relaxing experience.

10. HOUSE OF 40

House of 40 is a luxury candle company that’s the brainchild of Kim Fung-Richberg. After looking for a remedy to diffuse smells in her home, she decided to experiment with candle making in which her brand was born. Each offering is individually blended, wicked, labeled pored, and box by hand. Fragrance candles are made with 100% natural soy wax, 100% cotton wicks, infused with essential oils for an aromatic escape.

11. ISSA VIBE

Issa Vibe is all about bringing an aromatherapy element to your candle lighting sessions. Featuring a wide variety of candles paired with crystals that work to cleanse your aura and your space, these candles are just what you need to get some proper R&R.

12. WICK & GLOW CUSTOM GOODS

Wick and Glow Candle Company is composed of a small collective who have a deep affinity for candles. Each candle has a unique scent that’s designed to captivate your senses and add a calming effect to your space. In addition, each hand-poured candle is inspired by ’90s R&B.

12 Black-Owned Candle Companies That Will Set The Vibe  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

