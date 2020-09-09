CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Jonathan McReynolds Announces ‘Those People’ Virtual Tour

ASCAP 2017 Rhythm & Soul Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Jonathan McReynolds is inviting fans to a virtual tour partly titled after his People album. It’s called “Those People.” 

Want gospel news at your fingertips? Text BMORE to 52140 to join our text club!

The virtual tour comes as an alternative to a traditional tour due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of performing in different cities, he’ll perform on four different dates with four different themes aimed at four different types of people that include the following: Passionate, Churchy, Free and Deep. 

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

“In the spirit of the album, this time we aren’t touring cities. We are touring people. Come to the shows that will make you feel like those people,” Jonathan McReynolds says.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Here’s the rundown…

THOSE PEOPLE VIRTUAL TOUR

Thursday, October 1 – 8:00PM EST

Passionate People

They are excited about making room for God. They are strong, they are sincere, and their worship always gurantees that God is always in their situation. Those people.. are passionate people.

Sunday, October 4 – 8:00PM EST

Churchy People

They might be new school most of the time, but nothing hits like a simple song about Grace. They can turn any day into a Sunday and praise God for all the things that he knows. Those people.. are churchy people.

Wednesday, October 7 – 8:00PM EST

Deep People

They know how to give God their full attention. They never stop thinking, they won’t stop learning until God makes a Cathedral out of them. Those people.. are deep people.

Saturday, October 10- 8:00PM EST

Free People

They might seem undignified, but God is the best thing that happened to them. They have no problem jumping, dancing, or Movin’ On. Those people.. are free people.

DON’T MISS…

Movin’ On: Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music Takeover For Live Performance & Discussion About Life’s Lessons [VIDEO]

Jonathan McReynolds Reveals How He Battles Judgment, Relation To The Walls Group, ‘Self-Approving’ & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

Jonathan McReynolds Announces ‘Those People’ Virtual Tour  was originally published on getuperica.com

Jonathan McReynolds

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
People Want Biden To Reject Endorsement From Ex-Michigan…

Should Joe Biden accept an endorsement from Republican former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who is accused of trying to cover-up…
09.04.20
‘Afro-Latina’ Activist Admits She Is A White Jewish…

Social justice activist Jess La Bombera, who has been described as "Afro-Latina," revealed that she is actually a white woman…
09.04.20
Black Women Answer Trump’s ‘What Do You Have…

Thousands of Black women leaders penned a scathing open letter to Trump emphasizing his shortcomings when it comes to Black…
09.03.20
Sheriff Who Quit Over Calling Woman ‘N*gger Lover’…

An ex-sheriff in Arkansas who resigned over his racist views and language was being shown "compassion" for his racism by…
09.02.20
Video Shows White Driver ‘Spit On’ Minneapolis Cops…

A viral video showed a white driver angrily confronting cops and "spit on" one of the officers without facing the…
09.02.20
Republicans Officially Snub Candace Owens As RNC Ends…

Republicans practiced addition by deliberately subtracting Candace Owens from the RNC equation as the Republican National Convention ended by snubbing…
08.28.20
Florida ‘Karen’ Faces Child Abuse Charges For Slapping…

Witnesses and employees describe the incident in an arrest report.
08.28.20
Everything To Know About The Commitment March On…

The Thursday event will address police violence in the country.
08.28.20
Civil Rights Leaders Slam Police ‘Solidarity’ With White…

The NAACP, National Action Network, and more speak out.
08.28.20
Biden Campaign Launches ‘Shop Talk’ Series Of Roundtable…

Joe Biden's campaign announced its new series of roundtable discussions for and about Black men in the wake of Jacob…
08.27.20
Close