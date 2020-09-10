CLOSE
Here’s What Was Said When Porsha Williams Responded To A Fan Who Asked About Her Wedding Plans

Porsha Williams has a lot going on these days. Aside from shooting the new season of Real Housewives of Atlanta and being a working mom to daughter Pilar, she’s an entrepreneur, selling her Go Naked Hairline as well as her home decor line, Pampered by Porsha. She also has a memoir on the way, so include “author” to her credentials. Most significant though, has been her shift into activism, using her platform and voice to speak out against police violence against Black people. She has been arrested twice already for her modes of protest to obtain justice for Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky.

With all that on her plate, she doesn’t have time for much else. So when a fan asked her whether or not there were “Wedding Plans soon ?” for her and on-again, off-again partner Dennis McKinley, Reality Blurb captured a screenshot of Williams responding, “no.”

Her response comes amid rumors that she and Dennis ended their relationship earlier this year. The two no longer follow each other on Instagram, and most photos of him have been scrubbed from her page.

Still, that didn’t stop The Original Hot Dog Factory owner from trying to send the reality star a message, even though it was an odd attempt at being romantic.

“Somebody go to P page tell her, ‘I ain’t never leavin’ my b—h, she a dime, Why would I switch out for a dime for a penny?’ he wrote last month, quoting a song from rapper Moneybagg Yo.

Williams previously tried to make things work with McKinley after he cheated on her while she was pregnant, only for him to disrespect her again in late 2019. He was spotted out with a group of women, eating during the wee hours of the morning, with no sign of his then-fiancée.

Williams would say this year that in retrospect, she moved too fast with him.

“I think the majority of my relationship with Dennis, I have been unapologetic about moving too fast because I’m a hopeless romantic and I loved him,” she said during The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion. “We wanted the same things. But at the same time, in real time, you have to give a person a chance to let go of what they had going on for you all to really move forward in a real relationship. And so, I do wish we had taken a little bit more time.”

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

Here’s What Was Said When Porsha Williams Responded To A Fan Who Asked About Her Wedding Plans  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

