Community Affairs Show: Cheryl Jackson Speaks With The Alzheimer’s Association About the Affects of Alzheimer’s During Covid-19

Today Cheryl Jackson talks with Tonya Muse and Ana Nelson of the Alzheimer’s Association about how the pandemic has affected fund raising efforts and those that suffering with Alzheimer’s and Dementia. Tonya Muse shared with our listeners how you can still be a part of the Alzheimers Walk in Prince George’s County while social distancing. Ana Nelson talks about the various disparities faced in the Alzheimer’s Community while we are facing the COVID-19 pandemic. The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other Dementia.

For more information visit www.alz.org or call 800-272-3900.

About our guest:

1) Tonya Muse, Executive Director of the Council of Manufacturing Associations (CMA) at the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), member of the Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter Board of Directors, and Chair of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Prince George’s County.

2) Ana Nelson, Vice President of Programs and Services with the Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter.

About the Alzheimer’s Association:

The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.

