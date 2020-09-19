Community Affairs Show: Cheryl Jackson Speaks With The Alzheimer’s Association About the Affects of Alzheimer’s During Covid-19

Cheryl Jackson
| 09.19.20
Dismiss
Dictionary entry for the word Alzheimer's

Source: Anthony Bradshaw / Getty

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Today Cheryl Jackson talks with Tonya Muse and Ana Nelson of the Alzheimer’s Association about how the pandemic has affected fund raising efforts and those that suffering with Alzheimer’s and Dementia.  Tonya Muse shared with our listeners how you can still be a part of the Alzheimers Walk in Prince George’s County while social distancing.  Ana Nelson talks about the various disparities faced in the Alzheimer’s Community while we are facing the COVID-19 pandemic. The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other Dementia.
For more information visit www.alz.org or call 800-272-3900.
About our guest:
1)  Tonya Muse, Executive Director of the Council of Manufacturing Associations (CMA) at the National Association of Manufacturers (NAM), member of the Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter Board of Directors, and Chair of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s Prince George’s County.
2)  Ana Nelson, Vice President of Programs and Services with the Alzheimer’s Association National Capital Area Chapter.
About the Alzheimer’s Association:
The Alzheimer’s Association leads the way to end Alzheimer’s and all other dementia — by accelerating global research, driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.

Community Affairs Show: Cheryl Jackson Speaks With The Alzheimer’s Association About the Affects of Alzheimer’s During Covid-19  was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
The Black Ballot: Breaking Down The Political Power…

NewsOne's ongoing conversation about the intersection of politics and race joins the necessary discussion about Black Woman Power and the…
10.03.20
Trump Has The Coronavirus: What His Pre-Existing Health…

The revelation that Donald Trump has tested positive for the coronavirus set off a domino effect of potential consequences, including…
10.03.20
Trump Is Expecting Amy Coney Barrett To ‘Be…

Donald Trump was expected to nominate Judge Amy Coney Barrett to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme…
09.28.20
What Did Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron Actually Present…

Ben Crump said Breonna Taylor's family is "offended" at the weak charge for one ex-cop and that they're "trying to…
09.24.20
Black Votes Matter: What Eliminating The Electoral College…

Black voters have plenty to gain from replacing the electoral college.
09.22.20
5 Black Women To Consider For Next Supreme…

One of these legal scholars could change the make-up of the country's highest court.
09.21.20
Who Will Be The Next Supreme Court Nominee?…

The winner of the 2020 presidential election will be able to tip the scales of the Supreme Court, making November…
09.21.20
Examining Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Complicated Legacy On…

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg death drew attention to her decades-long career on the bench that had its ups…
09.21.20
People Want Biden To Reject Endorsement From Ex-Michigan…

Should Joe Biden accept an endorsement from Republican former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder, who is accused of trying to cover-up…
09.04.20
‘Afro-Latina’ Activist Admits She Is A White Jewish…

Social justice activist Jess La Bombera, who has been described as "Afro-Latina," revealed that she is actually a white woman…
09.04.20
Close