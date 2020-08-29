This week we witnessed former Vice President, Joe Biden choose Sen. Kamala Harris as his Vice President pick for the upcoming Presidential election. This was a proud moment for Black and Brown girls within the United States because Sen. harris carried a number of “firsts” with this nomination. However, on the other side of this conversation there were people that began to tear away at the a woman’s ability to lead. So, today on the Community Affairs Show, Cheryl Jackson and our resident life coach, Gail Crowder, empowers women to walking in confidence.

Find more empowerment tips on http://www.gailcrowder.com

About Gail Crowder: Gail Crowder is the owner of Gail Crowder LLC and the Bringing Sexy Back Experience. She is a relationship expert, speaker, teacher, Author, Marriage and Life Coach, Personal and Relationship Consultancy and Certified Master Sexpert. Find out about her group and one on one sessions at www.gailcrowder.com.

Community Affairs Show: Gail Crowder Talks About Women’s Empowerment – Walking in Confidence was originally published on praisedc.com

