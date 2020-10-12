Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

Marvin Sapp stepped back to the Get Up Church this past week to chat about his new album Chosen Vessel, in stores now. If you missed it, press play up top to hear why he said moving over to the Chosen Vessel Church was the best decision for him and what makes gospel music churchy and funky.

DON’T MISS…

How Marvin Sapp Has Been Spending Time Social-Distancing [EXCLUSIVE]

Watch: Police Officer Goes Viral Singing a Marvin Sapp Song

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Marvin Sapp Says Describes What Makes Up The Recipe For Churchy and Funky Gospel Music was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On Praise 106.1: