EXCLUSIVE: Tasha Cobbs Joins Erica Campbell & GRIFF For A Live Chat About Her New Album, ‘Royalty’ [VIDEO]

National News
| 10.13.20
Dismiss
Praise Baltimore Listen Live

Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell recently caught up with Tasha Cobbs Leonard to discuss her new album Royalty, family life and much more, also taking questions from fans. If you missed it, press play up top!

DON’T MISS…

Listen: Tasha Cobbs Leonard Debuts “In Spite Of Me” Single Featuring Ciara

All The Times Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Kierra Sheard Collaborated On Praise Music

ASCAP 2017 Rhythm & Soul Music Awards - Arrivals

Couples We Love: Kenneth & Tasha Cobbs Leonard Over The Years [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Couples We Love: Kenneth & Tasha Cobbs Leonard Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Couples We Love: Kenneth & Tasha Cobbs Leonard Over The Years [PHOTOS]

Couples We Love: Kenneth & Tasha Cobbs Leonard Over The Years [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_122812" align="alignnone" width="535"] Source: Paras Griffin / Getty[/caption] Tasha Cobbs Leonard met her husband Kenneth Leonard in 2009 at church. The lovely couple dated for several years and then tied the knot on March 3rd, 2017. Since that day the two continue to make beautiful music together and raise a family. Check out some photos below of the couple over the years!

EXCLUSIVE: Tasha Cobbs Joins Erica Campbell & GRIFF For A Live Chat About Her New Album, ‘Royalty’ [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
EXCLUSIVE: Tasha Cobbs Joins Erica Campbell & GRIFF…

Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell recently caught up with Tasha Cobbs Leonard to discuss her new album 'Royalty,' family life and…
10.14.20
Marvin Sapp Says Describes What Makes Up The…

Marvin Sapp stepped back to the Get Up Church this past week to chat about his new album 'Chosen Vessel.'
10.13.20
All Eyes On Kamala Harris As Amy Coney…

Kamala Harris will likely find herself walking a tightrope of sorts during her questioning of Amy Coney Barrett at the…
10.12.20
How Long Will Election Night Actually Take To…

If you think the presidential election will be decided before your bedtime on Nov. 3rd, you might be in for…
10.12.20
Wisconsin Cop Won’t Face Charges In Mall Shooting…

Officer Joseph Mensah, who has shot and killed two others before Alvin Cole, was recommended to be fired by an…
10.09.20
New Poll Heaves Blame On Democrats & Trump…

With talks of a new stimulus bill eradicated from the conversation, a new poll heaves almost equal blame on President…
10.09.20
Unprecedented Or Unpresidential? Trump Says He Won’t Participate…

"I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate," Trump said during a Thursday phone interview on Fox…
10.09.20
Ex-Cop Charged With George Floyd’s Murder Freed From…

Derek Chauvin was released from a maximum security facility after posting a $1 million bond
10.09.20
Trump Further Emboldens His Base After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Those who plan to vote for four more years of his antics have only grown louder and reinvigorated, especially on…
10.07.20
New Poll Confirms Black Voters Want Trump Out,…

With the election a month out, the high stakes presidential election will hinge on messaging and campaign policy talking points…
10.07.20
Close