CLOSE
Cheryl Jackson
HomeCheryl Jackson

Cheryl Jackson Talks with Jekalyn Carr During Our Virtual Meet and Greet Experience

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Jekalyn Carr Virtual Experience With Cheryl Jackson

Source: Creative Services / iOne Digital

Cheryl Jackson sits with Jekalyn Carr for a Virtual Meet and Greet.  Jekalyn talked about the making of her brand new project “Changing Your Story” which was recorded live at, our sister station, Praise Atlanta’s historic Praise In The Park.  Jekalyn says, “Although it was recorded outside, the worship experience was as if we were in the four walls of a sanctuary”.  Jekalyn also talked about the creative concept of her amazing album cover and art work, styled by celebrity stylist, J. Bolin and her desire and vision to expand her beauty brand.  We also debuted the video of her brand new single “Jehovah Jireh”!

Lately, Jekalyn Carr made the celebrity and trending news site, THE SHADE ROOM CHURCH.  The SRC announced her relationship with Jawaan M. Taylor.  Watch Jekalyn light up as she talks about her relationship with Taylor, the NFL Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle (#75).

Jekalyn’s new project, “Changing Your Story” releases everywhere, Friday, October 23rd.

Check out the full interview here: 

Cheryl Jackson Talks with Jekalyn Carr During Our Virtual Meet and Greet Experience  was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
‘Truth Be Told’: Breonna Taylor Grand Juror Breaks…

One of the grand jurors responsible for the weak indictment against a Louisville police officer involved in Breonna Taylor's killing…
10.20.20
Diddy Warns Of ‘A Race War’ As He…

Sean "Diddy" Combs is expanding his political endeavors by launching his new Our Black Party in part to prevent Donald…
10.16.20
New Pete Souza Doc “The Way I See…

"The Way I See It" airs on MSNBC Friday, October 16th at 10 PM, Global Grind reveals some high points…
10.16.20
The Black Ballot: Targeting Generation Z, Millennial Voters…

Mikelina Belaineh, a lawyer and community regeneration advocate, and Rachel Howell, the president of Howard University's Student Association, broke down…
10.16.20
Positive COVID-19 Tests Halt Kamala Harris’ In-Person Campaigning,…

Sen. Kamala Harris won't be traveling for the next few days after a couple of staffers associated with her campaign…
10.16.20
Michelle Obama And LeBron James Partner To Help…

Our Forever FLOTUS Michelle Obama and NBA star LeBron James are teaming up to engage potential voters across several major…
10.15.20
Lindsey Graham Calls Segregation ‘The Good Old Days’…

Lindsey Graham recalled segregation as "the good old days" while disingenuously trying to show that Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney…
10.15.20
EXCLUSIVE: Tasha Cobbs Joins Erica Campbell & GRIFF…

Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell recently caught up with Tasha Cobbs Leonard to discuss her new album 'Royalty,' family life and…
10.14.20
Close