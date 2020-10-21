Cheryl Jackson Talks with Jekalyn Carr During Our Virtual Meet and Greet Experience

Cheryl Jackson sits with Jekalyn Carr for a Virtual Meet and Greet. Jekalyn talked about the making of her brand new project “Changing Your Story” which was recorded live at, our sister station, Praise Atlanta’s historic Praise In The Park. Jekalyn says, “Although it was recorded outside, the worship experience was as if we were in the four walls of a sanctuary”. Jekalyn also talked about the creative concept of her amazing album cover and art work, styled by celebrity stylist, J. Bolin and her desire and vision to expand her beauty brand. We also debuted the video of her brand new single “Jehovah Jireh”!

Lately, Jekalyn Carr made the celebrity and trending news site, THE SHADE ROOM CHURCH. The SRC announced her relationship with Jawaan M. Taylor. Watch Jekalyn light up as she talks about her relationship with Taylor, the NFL Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle (#75).

Jekalyn’s new project, “Changing Your Story” releases everywhere, Friday, October 23rd.

Check out the full interview here:

