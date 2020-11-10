CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Failed Candidate Kanye West Sued For $1 Million Over Unpaid Wages

He’s not exempt from skipping out on his bills, unlike his election-losing buddies currently occupying the White House.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
London Celebrity Sightings - October 10, 2020

Source: Neil Mockford / Getty

Has anyone seen Is Kanye West?  A couple of disgruntled Sunday Service employees want to settle a stack of overdue invoices after working for the rapper last year.

Apparently, staff that worked on a live performance for the musical live production of “Kanye West Nebuchadnezzar Opera” claimed they were never paid for their work, so they’re suing the rapper and Live Nation via a class-action lawsuit for a cool $1 million.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The Blast reports that a hair assistant claims she is owed “unpaid wages, continuing wages, damages, civil penalties, statutory penalties and attorney’s fees and costs.” Her day rate was paid late and the production team, consisting of background actors, performing as audience members also faced charges with their delinquent checks.  

There’s more.

 

In the documents, the Yeezy founder was accused along with other defendants of “failing to provide pay stubs, failing to pay minimum wage and overtime,” for the event.

The group suing is seeking at least $1 million for what they believe to be issues with how they were treated, and because the “defendants oversaw, controlled and ran the production, and the aggrieved employees worked many hours on the production and were no timely paid for their work, or paid at all”.”

To make things worse, the show was mid, at best.  

“As for the show, Rolling Stone reported it was received with mixed reviews after the show didn’t feature Kanye performing himself until joining the cast for the final bows. However, he did narrate the show and by “reading over the loudspeaker sections of the Book of Daniel that he had highlighted in his own Bible.”

West and his legal team haven’t responded to the lawsuit yet, which sounds about right since he’s been noticeably absent after losing the 2020 Presidential Election last Tuesday (Nov. 3).

 

Failed Candidate Kanye West Sued For $1 Million Over Unpaid Wages  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Kanye West

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
‘Bruh, You Got Played’: Roland Martin Reacts To…

Roland Martin served as the voice of truth following Ice Cube's continued demonstration that he still supports Donald Trump's "fraudulent"…
11.06.20
‘He Was Still Breathing’: Tafara Williams Suggests Waukegan…

Tafara Willims, who was injured in the police shooting that killed her boyfriend, Marcellis Stinnette, described the deadly encounter that…
10.28.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Civil Rights Leaders Shake Their Heads At Amy…

Civil rights leaders were left to shake their heads while bracing for the consequences of Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Curt…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Alicia Garza Says FBI Foiled Plot By Suspected…

Alicia Garza says she was notified by the FBI about a possible violent plot by white supremacists targeting her.
10.26.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Close