Voice of Fire: Netflix’s First Non Scripted Gospel Programming, Executive Produced By Pharrell Williams

Voices of Fire follows Pharrell Williams’ hometown community as it builds one of the world’s most inspiring gospel choirs. Pharrell’s uncle and a well-respected musical genius in the area, Bishop Ezekiel Williams and his core team of influential gospel leaders (Patrick Riddick, Peggy Britt) will venture out into Hampton Roads to find undiscovered talent. With the belief that diverse backstories can give their collective voice a greater meaning, the Bishop and his team will be searching for people of all ages, ethnicities and backgrounds.

Cheryl Jackson talks with, The Prince of Choirs, Patrick Riddick as he serves as the choir director who helps whip this choir into a ministry ready aggregation of voices. Patrick talks about the the challenge of pulling a group of multicultural, multigenerational voices together to present something special in the eyes of God. “It’s unlike what I’ve done before. Here I am now introducing gospel music the way I’ve known it to some people who have never sang gospel before.” With everything that we have been facing regarding racial tension in the world today, this presentation will have you feeling the power of God in the diverse background of each choir member.

This is the first non-scripted Gospel Programming on Netflix so be sure to stream it now!

About Patrick Riddick: Inspired by his Grandmother’s gospel records, a four- year-old Patrick climbed atop a piano bench and began to play by ear. Thus began his lifetime love affair with gospel music, a passion which has consumed and driven him… Patrick attended Norfolk State University and received the Bachelor of Music degree in Vocal music and in 2016 he completed his Masters Degree at Liberty University. While attending NSU, he was appointed director of the Voices of Inspiration Gospel Choir and won many awards and choral competitions with them. For 10 years, Patrick has blessed the NSU Voices of Inspirations with his desire to “Sing unto the Lord a New Song.” Together they praised God almighty, offering songs of praise that warm the souls of those proclaiming the spirit of the Lord. Licensed to preach in 2002, Patrick has served as the Worship Pastor to one of the top-tiered churches within Hampton Roads Region. Revered by many as a true gospel choirmaster, he has often been noted for his tremendous ability to write, arrange and produce music that is stirring and always appropriate for worship

Produced by: A. Smith & Co. and i am OTHER

· Executive Producer: Pharrell Williams and Mimi Valdés for i am OTHER

· Executive Producer: Arthur Smith and Frank Sinton for A. Smith & Co.

· Executive Producer: Bianca Barnes-Williams

