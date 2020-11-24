DC, Maryland And Virginia: Serving The Community For The Holiday

This year due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Thanksgiving may look a little different. However, if you are in need of a Thanksgiving meal we have a few places you can go to help. Check out the various places in the region who are serving the Community this holiday season.

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 24

IN D.C.

In partnership with Feed the Fridge, the Nationals Youth Baseball Academy will distribute 200 prepared Thanksgiving meals to residents surrounding the Fort Dupont Park facility in Ward 7 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

150 meals will be distributed at Boone Elementary School in SE through Safeway’s Feast of Sharing. Find out more here: https://wjla.com/news/local/feast-of-sharing-to-deliver-meals-serving-those-need

The John Wall Family Foundation (JWFF) is donating one thousand dinners to families at Henry’s Soul Cafe & Catering between 4-8 p.m. The first 150 families will receive a $25 grocery gift card.

“COVID-19 Free Food Relief Thanksgiving Celebration” will distribute free turkeys and boxes of food at the TIS Foundation Headquarters located at 1508 East Capitol Street, NE, Washington, DC 20003 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

IN MARYLAND

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks will join the Office of Community Relations and community partners on Tuesday, November 24 at 3 p.m. at FedEx Field as they host a drive-thru holiday food distribution in advance of Thanksgiving. Through the combined efforts of the Office of Community Relations’ annual Stuff-A-Truck program and the County Executive’s Stand Up & Deliver program, more than 2,000 families will be provided with a Thanksgiving box that includes a turkey, chicken, fresh produce and canned goods.

The Frederick Community Action Agency in the Department of Housing and Human Services is kicking off the holiday season with its annual Thanksgiving Turkey distribution on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, in the parking lot of the Harry Grove Stadium (21 Stadium Drive, Frederick, MD 21703). The distribution will take place from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. with 1,000 turkeys available.

THANKSGIVING DAY

NATIONALS YOUTH BASEBALL ACADEMY – Medium Rare Restaurants is partnering with the Washington Nationals for its 12th Annual Thanksgiving Day Turkey Fry from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Because of social distancing and occupancy guidelines, Medium Rare can’t hold its iconic event as usual at one of its locations. Instead, the Nationals have provided a new location for the event at the ballpark, assuring the tradition continues while allowing for all social distancing protocols to be followed. In addition, earlier on Thanksgiving morning, Medium Rare will be frying turkeys for all of the DC Fire Houses before the Nats Park location is opened to the public.

PROJECT FEED 5,000 – Project Feed 5000 has been feeding thousands for years. This year, they are serving to-go meals at two locations including the Alfred A. Owens Family Life Community Center located at 605 Rhode Island Avenue, NE Washington, D.C. 20002-1292. The second location is Susie Crowder Owens Empowerment Center located at 600 W. St., NE Washington, D.C. 20002.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3

The Fairfax County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is participating in the USDA’s “Farmers to Families” emergency food distribution program, with multiple distribution events scheduled in November and December across Fairfax County, Virginia. Food distribution to the public begins at 11 a.m. Events end when food supplies are exhausted.

The Alexandria location is the Hyland South County Government Center, 8350 Richmond Highway.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10

The Fairfax County Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is participating in the USDA’s “Farmers to Families” emergency food distribution program, with multiple distribution events scheduled in November and December across Fairfax County, Virginia. Food distribution to the public begins at 11 a.m. Events end when food supplies are exhausted.

The Alexandria location is the Hyland South County Government Center, 8350 Richmond Highway.

