Check out Netflix’s MA RAINEY’S BLACK BOTTOM, starring a legendary cast including Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Michael Potts, Glynn Turman and Colman Domingo. This film is an adaption of a well-known play by August Wilson, and is executive produced by Denzel Washington.

August Wilson is best known for his series of plays, which chronicles the experiences and heritage of the African American Community in the 20th century. Plays in the series include Fences, The Piano Lesson (Pulitzer Prize Winning), and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, is the final film of the late actor, Chadwick Boseman, based on the play of the same name. It tells the story of real-life blues legend Ma Rainey and the events that took place one afternoon at a recording studio in Chicago, 1927. Viola Davis plays the title character, Ma Rainey, who, while cramped in the studio, ends up in a battle of wits with white management (Jeremy Shamos) determined to control the legendary “Mother of the Blues” and also an ambitious trumpet player (Boseman) who is there to shake things up.

I had a chance to see the advance of Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and it is rich with powerful messages that speaks loudly in the African American Community even now. Messages of equality, faith, justice, abandonment, power, sexuality, discrimination, insecurity and many of the things that empower and/or keep us bound. It will have you completely filled with emotion. I highly recommend you add it to your list to watch this month. If you loved Fences you will absolutely love Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Be sure to check it out on Netflix, December 18th.

Cheryl Jackson’s Movie Review: Check Out Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom on Netflix, December 18th was originally published on praisedc.com

