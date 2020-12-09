CLOSE
Dionne Warwick Confirms She’s Handling Her Twitter Account

"That should quell all of you naysayers, and if it doesn’t--deal with it.'”- Dionne Warwick

88th Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN

Dionne Warwick is gathering the children on social media after fans were skeptical that she was running her own account.

On Monday (Dec 7), the soulful icon took to Twitter to dispel comments that her feisty tweets were that of a handler. After being dubbed the “queen of Twitter,” Warwick sent out a special message to the “naysayers” who had something to say about her online activity.

“Came here to find foolishness in my replies. I am rushing to into an interview and this is the last time I’m saying this. Thanks.” Dionne Warwick wrote with an accompanying short video addressing the “naysayers” specifically.

“Well hello. And this is for all of you Tweeters, who have decided that I’m not tweeting my own stuff to you. I want you to know I am, and I’m getting very, very, very good at it,” the living legend said. “I have a wonderful niece, Brittany, who told me I would have a lot of fun if I got on it with her and I told her to teach me how to use it, and she did. Now that should quell all of you naysayers and if it doesn’t, deal with it.”

This isn’t the first time that celebrities and fans alike have had their iron sharpened by Dionne Warwick, last month the 80-year old songstress had fans ecstatic when she tweeted her support of Megan Thee Stallion writing:

“I don’t know what a “hot girl” is, but women support women in this house! I am happy to see kind people receive recognition. That’s all. (I’m turning 80. Please do not tell me what a “hot girl” is.”

Warwick also became a trending topic last week after asking Chance The Rapper and The Weeknd about their name, letting the artists know that anyone with “The” in their name was jokingly catching hot tweets.

During a recent interview with Ellen on the Ellen Show, Chance The Rapper addressed the viral tweet saying he felt honored that Dionne Warwick “knew who [he] was.”

“I am still in shock, it was a weird thing because I didn’t know she had a Twitter, or that she knew how to use Twitter, ” the Chicago rapper said. “I definitely didn’t know she knew who I was, so that was a huge deal for me.”

While the ordeal was hilarious, Chance The Rapper revealed that the soul icon reached out to him to work on a philanthropic project.

“She reached out to me and she’s got really cool initiative working with the homeless population that we’re going to work together on and yea she’s obviously an icon and a legend s it was really cool.”

With hits like “That’s What Friends Are For” and “I Say a Little Prayer,” Warwick’s spicy tweets gives us a dose of that old school spirit that we didn’t even know we needed.

Dionne Warwick Confirms She’s Handling Her Twitter Account  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

