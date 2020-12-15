Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & EntertainmentMovies

Chadwick Boseman Shines As Levee In ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ [Exclusive VIDEO]

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Netflix

Source: Netflix / Courtesy of Netflix

In preparation for the film’s Netflix debut this week on December 18th, BOSSIP and GlobalGrind are proud to exclusively premiere a specially created featurette devoted to Boseman’s performance. In the clip, which is titled “Chadwick Boseman, A Man Among Men,” ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ producer Denzel Washington, director George C. Wolfe and co-stars Viola Davis, Colman Domingo, Glynn Turman and Michael Potts take turns giving Boseman accolades for his work in the film. From Turman we learn that the actors all rose to the challenge of learning their instruments, in part thanks to Boseman taking on the task first. Davis talks about working with Boseman in both ‘Ma Rainey’ and ‘Get On Up’ and we love what Michael Potts has to say about Boseman’s lack of ego. Check out the clip below:

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

We loved that Denzel Washington calls Boseman a man among men and that Viola Davis called herself a fan and a friend. The esteem that other actors have for Chadwick Boseman is a beautiful thing to behold. One of our favorite thing we’ve heard about his portrayal of Levee for ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ came from Colman Domingo during a Q&A with Samuel Jackson that was part of an early screening we were able to take part in.

Domingo said, “It makes sense in hindsight why he’s played so many Kings.”

We won’t spoil the film for you, but Boseman’s final scene in, ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ is undoubtedly some of the best work he has done in his entire career. The undeniable emotion that he evokes from his audience will undoubtedly be the subject of any critiques to come about this film.

Besides Domingo’s words, we were also taken with some comments from Viola Davis during the same Q&A.

Davis called Chadwick Boseman, ‘a diamond in the rough,’ before remarking, “You can have a 56 year career and never work with a Chadwick Boseman.”

It’s absolutely true. And you can see just in that featurette how everyone who had the honor of working with him on this film felt the same way.

Chadwick Boseman Shines As Levee In ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ [Exclusive VIDEO]  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Chadwick Boseman , netflix

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
10.23.20
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
‘Truth Be Told’: Breonna Taylor Grand Juror Breaks…

One of the grand jurors responsible for the weak indictment against a Louisville police officer involved in Breonna Taylor's killing…
10.20.20
Close