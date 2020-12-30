CLOSE
Tyrese Gibson and Wife Samantha Announce Split [PHOTOS]

Tyrese Gibson and his wife of four years, Samantha Gibson, are calling it quits.

The couple wed on Valentine’s Day back in 2017 and they share a 2-year-old daughter named Soraya. They have been in a relationship for 5 years.

Tyrese and Samantha, shared a joint statement on their individual Instagram pages. The statement reads:

“We have decided to make a statement of a painful and significant development in our lives. After much thought, consideration, and prayer, We unfortunately have made the difficult decision to officially separate & divorce. Our intention is to remain the best of friends & strong coparents. We feel incredibly blessed to have found each other and deeply grateful for the 4 years we have been married to each other. Our journey together has been a ride of both ups & downs, but it’s a journey that neither of us would have chosen to take with anyone else.We truly have so much love & respect for each other. We both have grown tremendously within this relationship; we have shared so many beautiful memories and moments, and we also look forward to see the amazing futures we have ahead of us individually. As if 2020 hasn’t already been extremely grueling and challenging to us all we wanted to mutually speak on this now to keep this energy in 2020 and not take this energy into 2021. We would really appreciate your most sincere prayers and to respect our privacy at this time as we deal with the reality of where we are.”

In a second post, The Fast & Furious star dedicated a song and video vignette to Samantha. He also asked, “How can we naturally know how to BE something we were never raised by?”

Tyrese was previously married to Norma Gibson from 2007-2009. They also share a daughter named Shayla.

