CLOSE
Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

The Problem With Kamala Harris’ Vogue Cover

Praise Baltimore Listen Live

Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris has graced the cover of Vogue‘s February 2021 issue. Usually, the unveiling of a Vogue cover is met with oohs and aahs due to its beauty, elegance, and its overall aesthetic. The reveal of Harris’ cover, however, has been met with criticism.

On the cover, Harris stands there in front of a pink and green backdrop flashing her gorgeous smile with her arms folded while she wears her signature uniform: jeans and a pair of Converse sneakers. In the second cover, she is wearing a powder blue blazer while standing in the same pose. No glam, no glitz, and honestly, no effort. 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Since Harris has made history after she became the first Black and South Asian woman to become the vice president of the United States, her Vogue cover should have been more breathtaking. It should have been more symbolic of who she is and what she had to overcome to make history. As soon as we laid eyes on the cover, as a Black woman, I wanted to be at a loss for words. Instead I was confused and insulted. The cover looks like it was an obligatory task rather than a honor. The backdrop was even tasteless. Yes, pink and green are her sorority colors, but the background could have been more tasteful and beautiful. Harris is known for the pants suit and sneaker combo, so it would have been awesome to see her dressed in something luxurious and extravagant. Or even a cover with a historic symbolization. Harris deserved something more than what she got, like most Black women.

The folks behind this cover and story had a major responsibility but they let us down. From Breonna Taylor’s killer not being charged with her death, being put down by Black men for not being exotic, being on the worse end of the pay gap, not getting the medical care we are entitled too because we aren’t believed, being let down is something Black women are too familiar with. Though the cover is underwhelming, I’m not surprised. Just disappointed.

This article was originally posted on MadameNoire.com

The Problem With Kamala Harris’ Vogue Cover  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Kamala Harris

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
10.23.20
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close