CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Nominated To Be Vice Chair Of DNC

The historic nomination came about a month after she turned down an offer to be in Biden's cabinet.

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden Campaigns In Georgia

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has been nominated by President-elect Joe Biden to be a vice chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC). The announcement came hours after it was reported Thursday that Biden tapped former South Carolina Senate candidate Jaime Harrison to lead the DNC.

The news of Bottoms’ inclusion in Biden’s reimagined DNC was not expected since it was reported last month that she turned down an offer to be in Biden’s cabinet.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

This time around, Bottoms confirmed the report by tweeting that she was “humbled” by her nomination and “ready to build on our party’s progress to make a better future for all Americans.”

If confirmed, Bottoms will be the DNC’s vice hair for civic engagement and voter protection, two things she knows especially well following her hard work in Georgia’s general and Senate runoff elections, both of which had national implications.

Aside from Bottoms and Harrison, Biden also announced the rest of his choices for DNC leadership: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as Vice Chair; Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth as Vice Chair; Texas Rep. Filemon Vela Jr. as Vice Chair; DNC member Jason Rae as Secretary; Virginia McGregor as Treasurer; and Chris Korge as National Finance Chair.

“This group of individuals represent the very best of the Democratic Party,” Biden said in a brief statement. “Their stories and long histories of activism and work reflects our party’s values and the diversity that make us so strong. As our country faces multiple crises from systemic racism to the COVID-19 pandemic, working families in America need and deserve real leadership. We need to elect Democrats across our country and up and down the ballot. To do that is going to take tireless leadership, committed to strengthening Democratic infrastructure across our states. These leaders are battle-tested and ready for this immense task. I know they will get the job done.”

Bottoms previously turned down a chance to serve in Biden’s cabinet.

“Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms was honored to have been offered a role in the Cabinet, which she respectfully declined,” Taylor told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution about a month ago. “The Mayor’s focus remains on the people of Atlanta and the great state of Georgia. Out of respect for the process, and the other candidates under consideration, no additional comment will be forthcoming on this matter at this time.”

It was never established which role was offered to Bottoms.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Nominated To Be Vice Chair Of DNC  was originally published on newsone.com

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
11.06.20
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
10.28.20
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
10.28.20
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
10.23.20
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
10.23.20
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
10.20.20
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close