SheaMoisture And BROWN GIRL Jane Expand Their Support Of Black-Women Owned Businesses

The #BrownGirlSwap program launched in June 2020 and was created to give back to the community while addressing the systemic issues that Black and Brown entrepreneurs face daily. Originally, the program challenged everyone to commit to replacing at least 5 beauty products with products made by brands owned by Black women. Now, #BrownGirlSwap has expanded to help support more Black-female owned businesses in every arena from finances to entrepreneurship support.

"Our partnership with BROWN GIRL Jane comes from our shared mission to support and uplift Black-owned businesses, says CEO of SheaMoisture Cara Sabin in a statement. "We are inspired by the brand's three dynamic founders and are honored to partner with industry peers and continue SheaMoisture's mission of reinvesting in our communities." BROWN GIRL Jane was founded by sisters, Malaika and Nia Jones, along with beauty expert Tai Beauchamp. The luxury, plant-based wellness collection was created on centering the needs of women of color with product lines that are meant to support the wholeness of Black women through internal balance and external beauty. Together, SheaMoisture and BROWN GIRL Jane will continue to amplify and uplift Black-female founders through #BrownGirlSwap while bringing awareness and support to their cause.