SheaMoisture And BROWN GIRL Jane Expand Their Support Of Black-Women Owned Businesses

Malaika Jones Kebede and Nia Jones Alugbin

Source: Brown Girl Jane / BrownGirlJane.com

SheaMoisture has consistently supported the underserved community, especially Black-female owned businesses, and every year they’ve upped the ante on how they’re giving back to the community! Recently, the brand has strengthened its ongoing partnership with luxe wellness company, BROWN GIRL Jane, to invest $250,000 in support of Black-owned beauty and wellness brands! In doing so, they’ve expanded their #BrownGirlSwap initiative to offer Black-female founders a platform to amplify their brands, receive mentorship, and be awarded funding to support their individual business goals.

The #BrownGirlSwap program launched in June 2020 and was created to give back to the community while addressing the systemic issues that Black and Brown entrepreneurs face daily. Originally, the program challenged everyone to commit to replacing at least 5 beauty products with products made by brands owned by Black women. Now, #BrownGirlSwap has expanded to help support more Black-female owned businesses in every arena from finances to entrepreneurship support. 

“Our partnership with BROWN GIRL Jane comes from our shared mission to support and uplift Black-owned businesses, says CEO of SheaMoisture Cara Sabin in a statement.We are inspired by the brand’s three dynamic founders and are honored to partner with industry peers and continue SheaMoisture’s mission of reinvesting in our communities.” 

BROWN GIRL Jane was founded by sisters, Malaika and Nia Jones, along with beauty expert Tai Beauchamp. The luxury, plant-based wellness collection was created on centering the needs of women of color with product lines that are meant to support the wholeness of Black women through internal balance and external beauty. Together, SheaMoisture and  BROWN GIRL Jane will continue to amplify and uplift Black-female founders through #BrownGirlSwap while bringing awareness and support to their cause.                        

The #BrownGirlSwap initiative consists of five verticals – AMPLIFY, FUND, EMPOWER, DIVERSIFY & SWAP. Check out the details of each vertical below: 

  • AMPLIFY: SheaMoisture and BROWN GIRL Jane will amplify Black, female-owned, indie brands, generating mass exposure rarely accessible to young start-ups. 
  • FUND: This program will award Black-owned, indie beauty and wellness brands with grants totaling $250,000. Apply and follow the journey at browngirljane.com/swap
  • EMPOWER: SheaMoisture will sponsor a virtual summit called The BLACK TO BUSINESS SUMMIT. This will be an expansive, free, virtual business bootcamp and networking space.  Learn more: browngirljane.com/B2Bsummit
  • DIVERSIFY: SheaMoisture and BROWN GIRL Jane will continue to usher in diverse beauty talent with its new 2021 semester-long, paid internship program for Black college students. 
  • SWAP: #BrownGirlSwap launched across social channels in June 2020. The program, which will continue to be elevated through this partnership and garner even more awareness and impact, inspires consumers to commit to replacing at least 5 of their “go-to products” with brands owned by Black women.      

“We are so proud to work alongside SheaMoisture to enhance the #BrownGirlSwap,” Malaika Jones Kebede, CEO of BROWN GIRL Jane, said in a statement. “Enduring change requires an evergreen, multifaceted program to begin creating equity in this industry.” Tai Beauchamp, Chief Brand Officer of BROWN GIRL Jane continued, “this collaboration will bolster and create space for so many emerging brands and in turn, do far more than cutting a check.”    

For more on #BrownGirlSwap, follow @itsbrowngirljane and @sheamoisture

 

SheaMoisture And BROWN GIRL Jane Expand Their Support Of Black-Women Owned Businesses  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Shea Moisture

