CLOSE
Arts & Entertainment
HomeArts & Entertainment

Watch Trailer: Michael B. Jordan Starring In Tom Clancy Film ‘Without Remorse’

Praise Baltimore Listen Live
ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" - Season 19

Source: Randy Holmes / Getty

Michael B. Jordan will star in new Amazon Prime Video film, Without Remorse on April 30th. The official trailer for the film was released yesterday, where Jordan will appear as John Clark, an elite Navy Seal seeking revenge after an assassination attempt leaves him injured and results in the death of his pregnant wife, portrayed by Lauren London. 

Jordan tweeted that he’s waited a year to share this film with his fans.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Without Remorse is an adaptation of Tom Clancy’s 1993 novel set within the prominent Jack Ryan universe. The book details the origin story for Clark, a character who has appeared in several of Clancy’s novels and video games inspired by the franchise.

The action-packed trailer is full of emotion from the beginning as fans watch the clip’s tragedy transform into revenge.

“There’s something inside of me that I can’t turn off,” Jordan portraying Clark says in the trailer. “A part of me that won’t stop for anything. No remorse.”

The film will feature stars Jodie Turner-Smith, best known for her role in Queen & Slim, Jamie Bell, and Lauren London.

Clark’s character has previously been portrayed by Willem Dafoe in 1994’s Clear and Present Danger and Liev Schreiber in 2002’s The Sum of All Fears. It should be a refreshing change to see Jordan in Clancy’s latest adaptation.

Without Remorse serves a follow up to the existing Amazon Prime Video political thriller series, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, where John Krasinski plays the lead.

Without Remorse, starring Michael B. Jordan, premieres on Amazon Prime Video on April 30. Take a peak inside the action in this two-minute trailer below.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hbmpaz6jBMI

Watch Trailer: Michael B. Jordan Starring In Tom Clancy Film ‘Without Remorse’  was originally published on globalgrind.com

Michael B. Jordan

Also On Praise 106.1:
17 Gospel Artists Who Call or Have Called the DMV-Area Home
47th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals
14 photos
Videos
Latest
Quick Study: What Is The True Meaning Of…

The seven-day holiday tradition begins the day after Christmas.
12.24.20
‘Good Trouble’: John Lewis’ Congressional District Pushes Biden…

Absentee ballots from Georgia voters in Clayton County -- in John Lewis' longtime congressional district -- gave Joe Biden a…
11.06.20
Trumpublicans Are Freaking Out And Blaming Each Other…

Republicans are freaking out, panicking and blaming each other while Trump, facing an election loss, claims without proof that he's…
01.28.21
Chrissy Teigen Reflects On Tragic Pregnancy Loss–“I Can…

Chrissy Teigen returned to social media on Tuesday, October 27 to reflect on the tragic loss of her third pregnancy.
01.28.21
Philadelphia Cops Kill Walter Wallace Jr., Black Man…

Walter Wallace Jr., who was said to have suffered from mental illness, was killed on a Philadelphia street as his…
10.28.20
Jared Kushner Suggests ‘Complaining’ Black People Don’t ‘Want…

In today's example of just how racist the Trump administration is, senior White House adviser Jared Kushner had some pretty…
01.28.21
Text To Win: Brian Courtney Wilson Private Virtual…

Text "BCW" to 52140 for a chance to win! 
01.28.21
Latonya Brumfield Story Of Survival Will Truly Inspire…

Latonya Brumfield was diagnosed with breast cancer in February of 2014.  With the support of her family and church, she…
01.28.21
Ice Cube Responds After Eric Trump Shares Manipulated…

Trump posting this fake photo comes after Cube received criticism for working with the his administration on the Contract With…
01.28.21
Ben Crump Calls For New, Independent Prosecutor To…

Ben Crump called for a new, independent prosecutor to re-open the legal investigation into Breonna Taylor's killing after a grand…
10.20.20
Close